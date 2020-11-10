5 WWE Superstars who had backstage issues with John Cena

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the history of WWE. The 16-time World Champion, who has now become a part-timer, has been an integral part of WWE for the last two decades. Being the "face that runs the place", John Cena has always been one of the special men for Vince McMahon who truly understands the value that Cena brings to the company.

John Cena is also one of the most polarizing Superstars in WWE history. While kids love him for his "Super Cena" image, there is a large portion of the WWE Universe who isn't very fond of him. There have been several rumors and accusations of him burying young talents.

In this article, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who have had backstage issues with John Cena. Be sure to comment down and let us know when do you think will "The Champ" return to WWE.

#5 Mr. Kennedy

John Cena and Mr. Kennedy

Former WWE Superstar and Mr. Money in the Bank 2007 Mr. Kennedy had a decently successful run with the company until his release in 2009. As per him, it was both John Cena and Randy Orton who convinced Vince McMahon to release him. Things were never really great between him and John Cena. Mr. Kennedy used to use John Cena's name to generate boos from the crowd and then say his name to get cheers.

Jim Ross on backstage heat between John Cena and Mr. Kennedy

Earlier this year, Jim Ross revealed on his podcast that John Cena wasn't happy with this schtick of Mr. Kennedy.

“Yeah it did ruffle Cena’s feathers. Cena took it personally and thought, ‘OK, enough is enough.'”

Advertisement

Jim Ross went on to mention how it was not a wise decision from Mr. Kennedy to make the crowd boo the top babyface of the company.

“To encourage the audience by your rhetoric to boo the appointed #1 babyface in the company is not wise. So he was just being a heel, being his excuse, is a weak ass excuse. That’s my take on that deal. You don’t do anything to chip away at the image or the standing of a John Cena in this case, or anyone else in that top babyface role. You just don’t do it. It’s counterproductive. It’s not being cute, it’s not being funny, it’s not just being a heel.” (h/t 411mania.com)

After leaving WWE, Mr. Kennedy worked for TNA and even won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship twice. Currently, he is signed to NWA.