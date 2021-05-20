5 WWE Superstars who could become Mr. Money in the Bank 2021

Money in the Bank is arguably one of the most anticipated matches of the entire year for the WWE Universe. Not only does the match provide some incredible action inside the ring, but it also greatly affects the storylines as the winner of the match, Mr. Money in the Bank, gets a guaranteed shot at a world title at any time and place of his choosing.

This year, WWE has delayed Money in the Bank and reports reveal that the reason behind this is to hold the pay-per-view in front of a live crowd in July. That would certainly be a great idea as such a fast-paced and dramatic match deserves the presence of live fans in the arena. A Money in the Bank victory has changed many careers and made stars, the question is - who would grab the golden opportunity this year?

#5 Cesaro becomes Mr. Money in the Bank 2021

People always claim that WWE can’t book babyfaces, and that’s right to an extent.



But how they’ve booked Cesaro for the past few months has been top notch. pic.twitter.com/n6WQGmHsiP — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) May 15, 2021

SmackDown Superstar Cesaro is in the middle of what is arguably his best singles push in WWE so far. After picking up major victories over names like Seth Rollins, he went on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. While The Swiss Superman was unsuccessful in defeating the Champion, he gave an amazing performance and proved why he deserves to be in the main event picture.

Give CESARO the #WWE World/Universal Championship run that He Deserves. New Mr. MONEY IN THE BANK AND FUTURE World Champion. #CesaroForChamp pic.twitter.com/74frsRWlE5 — chris (@chris_250364) May 19, 2021

With Money in the Bank reportedly being planned to be in front of live fans, Cesaro winning the match and the briefcase would garner a great reaction. The former United States Champion has been part of two Money in the Bank matches but has never won it. Cesaro becoming Mr. Money in the Bank would keep the fans on the edge of their seats to see him finally win his first world championship in WWE. To say the least, he completely deserves it.

