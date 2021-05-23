5 WWE Superstars who could become Ms. Money in the Bank 2021

Money in the Bank 2021 is set to take place this year, a little later than its usual position on the calendar, on July 18, 2021. It will surely be an exciting show as WWE has announced the return of live fans to the arena, starting from the SmackDown before this pay-per-view.

Money in the Bank has been one of the most interesting concepts in WWE history and the entire cash-in angle is usually very thrilling. Since 2017, the women's division has got its own Money in the Bank match. Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Asuka have won the match to become Ms. Money in the Bank.

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could win the 2021 women's Money in the Bank match and earn themselves a shot at either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship. Comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions on the same.

#5 Liv Morgan becomes Ms. Money in the Bank 2021

SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan was considered one of the biggest prospects in WWE's women's division following her return with a new gimmick and look in late 2019. However, she never got a proper push and ended up reforming The Riott Squad with Ruby Riott. But things could change if Morgan wins this year's Money in the Bank match.

Recently, SmackDown Superstar Bayley joined Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino for an interview where she predicted either of the two Riott Squad members to become Ms. Money in the Bank 2021.

"Oh man, that's hard. But I'm gonna have to go with either one of the Riott Squad, or two. Both of them. Maybe they could share it. They are best friends right," said Bayley.

Liv Morgan could certainly be an interesting choice to win the briefcase this year and have a decent run with it before cashing it in to win her first title in WWE. However, if that happens, one has to wonder what would be the future of The Riott Squad as a tag team.

