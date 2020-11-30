5 WWE Superstars who blocked other wrestlers on Twitter

WWE Superstars are globally-recognized celebrities, thanks to the company's huge social media presence. WWE Superstars themselves have handles on major social media platforms like Twitter, Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, which helps them connect to their fans and promote feuds and matches.

Being a WWE Superstar isn't all roses, and it's not like they are always one big happy family. Being on the road for the better part of the year does lead to new friendships being formed, but there are instances where Superstars form real-life rivalries with each other. These real-life feuds sometimes reflect on social media, which has an option to block someone you aren't fond of.

In this list, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who blocked other wrestlers on Twitter.

#5 JBL blocked Matt Jackson on Twitter

JBL

Back in 2017, JBL was on the receiving end of allegations of bullying fellow WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo. The issue quickly gained steam as Ranallo reportedly stepped away as the lead announcer on WWE SmackDown due to JBL's actions. Soon after, JBL went on a blocking spree on Twitter, and as per Matt Jackson, he was one of the people JBL blocked on Twitter.

On an episode of Being The Elite on YouTube, Matt Jackson could be seen playfully telling his brother Nick while they brushed their teeth that JBL blocked him.

"You're blocking me, for no reason, just like JBL did."

JBL was a controversial backstage figure during his WWE stint

The allegations against JBL left fans seething in anger, as he had a reputation of being tough on his fellow wrestlers and colleagues. Here's a look at five WWE Superstars who were on the receiving end of JBL's bullying. Fans also might remember the infamous ECW One Night Stand 2005 incident between JBL and Blue Meanie, which saw JBL legit hitting him in the face, leaving the bWo member in a bloody mess.