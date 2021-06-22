5 WWE Superstars that can benefit from Money in the Bank

With Hell in a Cell out of the way, WWE is gearing up for its first pay-per-view after the ThunderDome era, Money in the Bank. One of the most exciting stipulations that the company currently uses, the Money in the Bank briefcase is the perfect tool to give anyone on the roster a chance to elevate themselves.

Edge, Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, Carmella, Daniel Bryan, and more have all managed to shoot to the top of the company thanks to the briefcase. At a point where the company's gotten a bit stale in their match-ups and presentations, this pay-per-view couldn't have come at a better time.

Without any further ado, let's look at five WWE Superstars that can benefit from Money in the Bank.

Our first entry may be a little controversial, but hear me out.

#5 Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

It’s been a wild ride. I’ve always wanted to make all of you proud, and I hoped that you would get the chance to see me live and in person as WWE Champion. Looks like that dream is on hold for awhile. Thanks for all your support. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/RQgCWkOC2c — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 21, 2021

Okay, so right off the bat this might sound a little strange. He's a former WWE Champion who just lost the chance to challenge for that title after losing at Hell in a Cell. However, that doesn't apply to the Universal Championship.

Drew McIntyre needs a changeup, he needs to move to a different roster, and after what we saw from him and Roman Reigns at Survivor Series last year, we can easily set up a rematch between the two with Money in the Bank.

Forging a legacy for myself, no family to open doors for me. First I beat Randy and reclaim my WWE Title, then I’m coming for you Roman#WWERaw #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/FRoJN5Z1BR — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 14, 2020

There's not much else to see McIntyre do on RAW. We've already seen his feud with the top stars of the brand. Moving him to SmackDown would allow him to get involved with the likes of Reigns, Big E, Sami Zayn, Apollo Crews, and The Usos. Whether he succeeds at cash-in or not, it's enough to warrant giving him the case just to swap brands.

