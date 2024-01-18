5 WWE Superstars who can replace Damian Priest in The Judgment Day in 2024 

Rarely does a WWE faction, despite how strong the chemistry is among its members, manage to steer clear of betrayals; The Judgment Day may find that out this year.

Ever since kicking Edge out of the group and recruiting Dominik Mysterio, members of The Judgment Day have been on a whole different level in terms of cohesiveness. But has the WWE Universe seen the last of reshuffling in the said faction? Possibly not!

Over the past few months, there have been subtle signs indicating that Damian Priest's time as part of the alliance is nearing its end. Priest's initial hesitation toward JD McDonagh's inclusion in the team and his tendency to be a hothead during critical times may end up costing him his spot.

But if Damian Priest is booted to the other side, someone promising on the WWE roster will have to replace him, right? Who could that be? Here are five possible options:

#5 The Judgment Day offers Dexter Lumis a canvas for his eerie masterpieces

Following his promotion in the summer of 2022, one of Triple H's first moves was to bring Dexter Lumis back. The Cerebral Assassin wouldn't have brought back the 40-year-old star if he didn't have a plan for him.

So far, Lumis hasn't gotten to do much on the main roster. But if his feud with The Miz showed anything, it's that he can have a viable presence on WWE TV. That prompts a consistent spot for him in the story-filled programming.

While there were rumors of WWE reforming The Way, the rising popularity of DIY may have put those plans on the back burner. But that doesn't mean Lumis can't be a part of a faction.

His eerie on-screen persona should make him a good fit for The Judgment Day. While he may not have the swagger akin to Priest's, his immaculate sketching skills could help him stand on his own and give the group a new way to haunt their rivals.

#4 Damian Priest finds out that The Truth hurts

Following their months-long feud with the top babyfaces of WWE RAW, the revelers of purple lighting needed something fresh. That's when R-Truth graced their inner circle.

The two-time United States Champion has been trying his best to join DP and the gang in recent months. While the door hasn't fully opened for him yet, Truth's persuasion game is only picking up steam.

Over the last few weeks, his standing has slightly changed in the eyes of the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank winner. But what if the feeling isn't mutual?

What if R-Truth doesn't want The Archer of Infamy to welcome him to The Judgment Day, and has his sights set on replacing him instead? That would be a heartbreaking plot twist!

#3 Duke Hudson graduates Chase U and lands a job with a friend

The WWE main roster audience may not be familiar with Duke Hudson. Yes, he was on RAW for a few weeks during the early days of the pandemic but wasn't there long enough to make a name for himself.

His current NXT stint, though, has provided him with all the tools to get over with the fans. So, it isn't far-fetched to assume that he will be on one of the flagship shows soon. Moreover, if the timing is right, he could find himself in the company of a long-time friend.

The friend in question is Rhea Ripley. Mami and the six-foot-five Aussie never hesitate to take friendly jabs at each other on social media. It helps that they are real-life friends too. Thus, if the situation arises to get a new hoss into The Judgment Day, The Eradicator might know whom to call.

Hudson getting to add an edge to his character right off the bat while being surrounded by familiar faces would help him establish a sturdy presence sooner rather than later.

#2 Bronson Reed unleashes a colossal wave of destruction on Judgment Day detractors

The former NXT North American Champion is yet another name who can effortlessly seize Damian Priest's spot in his faction.

To say that Reed has made a splash on WWE's main roster would be an understatement. The bearer of top-rope Tsunamis has squashed multiple fan favorites and earned his way to a clash of the titans against the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

It's about time Reed receives a coherent direction on WWE TV. That's where Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley might be able to help him out. If they are all on board with kicking Priest out, The Colossal One's name better be on top of the list of replacements.

Reed giving The Punisher a crushing farewell and then proceeding to take over as the muscle of The Judgment Day would send shockwaves across the Red Brand.

#1 2x WWE Champion Drew McIntyre makes Priest learn the lyrics to Broken Dreams

'Never Say Never' has been a consistent motto in WWE's world. That's why it's fair to think that all hope is not lost regarding Drew McIntyre's perception of The Judgment Day.

At WWE Survivor Series 2023, McIntyre was part of the villainous faction. However, he made it crystal clear that he didn't officially join the group. His sole intention behind siding with them was that he could get his hands on Jey Uso.

Additionally, his ongoing feud with Damian Priest further weakens the chances of fans seeing The Scottish Psychopath walking down the ramp with JD McDonagh. That is where Mami's shrewdness could come into play.

Rhea Ripley could close yet another deal with Drew McIntyre if she promised to have The Archer of Infamy kicked out in favor of him. That would be an offer too good to refuse, wouldn't it?

Will Damien Priest continue to retain his place in The Judgment Day? Shoot in the comment box.

