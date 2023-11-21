What is Drew McIntyre's ulterior motive for not 'joining' The Judgment Day? Possible reason explored

Drew McIntyre is not a part of The Judgment Day. The Scottish Warrior made it crystal clear on WWE RAW this week that he only shook hands with Rhea Ripley because she promised him Jey Uso inside a cage at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

McIntyre's motive for not joining The Judgment Day could be tied to the faction's internal differences. The former WWE Champion probably knows about the issues that exist between the members of the heel group.

He might wait for some time and strike while the iron is still hot, implying he could take advantage of The Judgment Day's internal differences to take out the members individually. After all, if there's one thing Drew McIntyre hates more than Jey Uso right now, it's all the stables on RAW and SmackDown.

McIntyre might also challenge Damian Priest for his Money in the Bank briefcase at a future WWE event. The pair clearly do not see eye to eye based on their interaction on the final RAW before Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Drew McIntyre to team up with top star not part of The Judgment Day? Looking at the possibility

Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day will join forces to take on Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023 on Saturday in Chicago.

McIntyre and Orton could team up together after the event to take out Jey Uso. Both superstars have issues with the former Bloodline member. Main Event Jey was shocked to learn that The Viper would be joining his team at Survivor Series.

For those unaware, Jey was part of The Bloodline when the faction attacked Randy Orton and Matt Riddle on SmackDown 18 months ago. The assault put The Viper on the shelf for more than a year. It remains to be seen how the match will go down on November 25.

