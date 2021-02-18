5 WWE Superstars who can return at Elimination Chamber 2021

The next major stop on the Road to WrestleMania 37 will be the Elimination Chamber 2021 pay-per-view, set to take place this Sunday on February 21, 2021. The match card for the show is still pretty much up in the air but two major Elimination Chamber matches have been announced, one for the WWE Championship and the other for a shot at the Universal Championship.

There's no doubt to the fact that Elimination Chamber is one of the most intriguing and grueling gimmick matches in WWE history. However, the placement of this pay-per-view is such that it makes things very predictable. To add that extra bit of spice and excitement, WWE might be planning some major returns for Elimination Chamber.

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who can return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 this Sunday. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of them would you like to see back in action the most.

#5 Jinder Mahal returns at WWE Elimination Chamber

One of the biggest feuds that WWE Universe was unable to witness last year was between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and his former 3MB brother, Jinder Mahal. A former WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal was out of action for the majority of 2020 due to an injury and finally made his return at WWE Superstar Spectacle last month.

At Elimination Chamber 2021, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to defend his title inside the deadly structure against five former WWE champions. However, it is unlikely that McIntyre will lose his title at the pay-per-view and is the favorite to retain the WWE Championship.

A dream match for many, a nightmare for one. #BusinessIsBusiness https://t.co/Z1bGp5FFp8 — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) May 4, 2020

Following the match at Elimination Chamber, Jinder Mahal could make his return and attack an exhausted Drew McIntyre. This could ultimately set up a title match between the two former 3MB members at WWE Fastlane, the final pay-per-view stop before WrestleMania 37.