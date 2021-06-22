5 WWE Superstars who changed their finishers

For a WWE Superstar, a finisher is a critical part of their character. If they are to be taken seriously, they need a convincing finisher as part of their repertoire. Superstars can often get by in the ring on their finisher if it’s a good one. For someone like Baron Corbin, his character may not be always liked by fans, but his finisher and his signature move – the End of Days and Deep Six respectively – are respected by the WWE Universe.

Other Superstars, who may have had convincing and enjoyable characters, were often hurt by inconsistent finishers or finishers that looked weak. Sometimes, WWE Superstars are forced to change their finishers for whatever reason. It can either help or hurt their character.

Here are five WWE Superstars who changed their finishers:

#5 Superstars who changed their WWE finishers: Seth Rollins

When Seth Rollins first started competing as a singles wrestler, he used the Curb Stomp for his finisher. It proved effective as he ran to his prone opponent and stomped their head into the mat, finishing them completely.

The move looked brutal and was extremely effective.

Rollins made it his own and, as a part of his heel character, it was a feared move that very few superstars kicked out of. However, WWE decided that he would not be using the move again because of the disturbing connotations of the Curb Stomp name, as well as children being able to do it at home and hurting their friends.

Instead, Seth Rollins had to adopt a new move. Since he was associated with Triple H, Rollins adopted the Pedigree. After defeating him to end their feud, he stopped using it as well and instead used the Ripcord Knee. Despite all the attempts to make them believable, they were not too successful. Rollins was in the best form of his life at the time, but it didn’t matter in regards to his finisher.

In the end, WWE allowed him to start using the old finisher again but this time, they just called it The Stomp.

