5 WWE Superstars who changed their names more than once

An in-ring name is capable of making or breaking the career of a WWE Superstar if wrestling's rich and storied history is any indication. The Undertaker's name was enough to intrigue the WWE Universe and make them feel as if a legit scary entity was in the ring and things wouldn't end well for his opponent.

On the other hand, a wrestler like Michael McGillicutty never had a chance from the very beginning with such a weird moniker and WWE had to later change it to Curtis Axel.

Several WWE Superstars have experimented with a bunch of different names throughout their careers, with one finally sticking around for good. In many cases, Superstars experimented with their real-life names and later changed them to more attractive ones after not receiving much of a reaction.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who changed their names more than once during their stint as professional wrestlers.

#5 The Rock

Before he made it big in WWE, Dwayne Johnson wrestled as Flex Kavana in United States Wrestling Association, run by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler. Kavana won the USWA World Tag Team titles on two occasions while partnering with Bart Sawyer, before bagging a contract with WWE.

When Johnson arrived in WWE, he was given a new name, which was a combination of the in-ring names of his father and grandfather: Rocky Maivia. The babyface run flopped horribly and Maivia instantly became a polarizing figure, and fans made their displeasure clear with chants of "Die Rocky die".

The Hurricane talks about The Rock:

Johnson then got a character change which would prove to be a game-changer for not only him but for professional wrestling as well. The Rock was born and he went on to have a string of classics with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The rivalry was a major factor in WWE managing to topple WCW in the Monday Night War, with Vince McMahon finally buying out his competition in March 2001.