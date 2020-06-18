5 WWE Superstars who Christian needs to face following his return

There are still a handful of dream matches left for Christian in WWE.

'Captain Charisma' made his surprise in-ring return against Randy Orton.

Christian (left) finally made his in-ring return after 6 years

This past Monday night on WWE RAW, 'Captain Charisma' Christian competed in his first match in over 6 years, as he stepped up to Randy Orton in defense of his best friend Edge, whom 'The Viper' had defeated in an instant classic at WWE Backlash, the night before.

Christian wasn't presented with the opportunity of doing much in his return match, given the returning Ric Flair hit a low-blow to the former, which was followed by a Punt Kick from Orton which eventually led to a quick victory for him.

While the WWE Universe didn't get a proper opportunity to witness Christian in action for the first time in months, his return certainly gives us the hope that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be sticking around for a while and finally get that "one more match", courtesy of another run in WWE.

The current WWE roster is stacked with talented men across the various brands including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, and there are a host of opponents whom we would love to see share the ring with Christian in the coming months.

With 'Captain Charisma' finally returning to in-ring competition, the options for him are endless and the former ECW Champion could possibly end up having a dream match every other week on Monday Night RAW.

However, that certainly cannot be the case and for this list, I've picked out 5 WWE Superstars whom Christian needs to face following his return. These are opponents whom I feel the WWE Universe would love to see Christian share the squared circle with and just so you know, I've decided to exclude Randy Orton from the list, considering a proper 1-v-1 match between the two arch-rivals seems like a real possibility now.

#5. Angel Garza

Angel Garza

Angel Garza is an incredible talent and given how amazing he has proved himself to be in the past few months, WWE has an ideal Superstar in the making, in the form of Angel Garza.

So much so, that recent reports have suggested that Vince McMahon considers Angel Garza to be a "young Eddie Guerrero". That is quite the compliment, especially when you get it from the WWE Chairman himself.

Garza is currently a part of the Zelina Vega faction on RAW and has been a vital asset for the group, along with former WWE United States Champion, Andrade. While things currently seem a bit unsettled between Andrade and Garza, we could possibly witness the latter break out from the group and start his solo run in WWE.

A match against Christian would be a sight to behold. 'Captain Charisma' himself has faced Eddie Guerrero in numerous tag matches in the past and the pair could replicate a beautiful outcome, courtesy of a singles match. As for Garza, a match against the former would be the toughest and most exciting challenge of his WWE career so far.

