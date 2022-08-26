5 WWE Superstars who are close friends with Vince McMahon

While he has retired, Vince McMahon and WWE are almost inseparable. The former Chairman, who very recently celebrated his 77th birthday, stepped down from his duties in July amid serious harassment allegations.

The Boss was crucial in making WWE the global franchise it has become today. Widely regarded by many professional wrestlers as an intelligent man, he knew how to entertain his loyal fan base.

Over the decades in which he was in complete control, McMahon developed very close, affectionate bonds with fellow WWE Superstars, most of whom considered him a father figure. Here, we look at five stars who are close friends with the former CEO.

#5 Vince McMahon and John Cena are close friends

As noted earlier, Vince McMahon turned 77 on August 24. Recently on social media, pictures surfaced of the former WWE Chairman celebrating his birthday in NYC with good friend John Cena.

Accompanied by a lesser-known female companion, McMahon had dinner with Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. This was the 77-year-old's first public appearance since his unceremonious exit from WWE amid all the controversy.

The Leader of the Cenation has nothing but pure respect and praise for his Boss. Cena claimed he would put McMahon alone on the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling. In 2021, during an interview with Bleacher Report's Graham Matthews, the sixteen-time world champion called McMahon a close friend, a mentor, and a father.

#4 Vince McMahon and R-Truth have tons of unforgettable memories together

Vince McMahon and R-Truth are good friends.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, last December, former United States Champion R-Truth reflected on his special bond with former WWE Chairman and close companion, Vince McMahon.

Truth has immeasurable respect for Mr. McMahon and sees him as an approachable friend. Having worked for the 77-year-old for a long time, the two companions have traveled overseas to various countries, Afghanistan and Iraq. The former US Champion considers him a close friend and a mentor, taking notes of the most valuable lessons.

The former Royal Rumble winner liked Truth because he came straightforward and was just himself. Ron Killings, the man behind R-Truth, has been a loyal entertainer; his cordial relationship with McMahon is only natural.

#3 Vince McMahon is a father-like figure to Randy Orton

A few days before WrestleMania 38, Randy Orton discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon on The Pat McAfee Show. According to The Viper, The Boss liked him because they were similar.

Orton opened up about the deep conversations he has had with the 77-year-old. He also admitted that the initial encounters were rocky owing to his attitude problems. However, The Apex Predator now considers McMahon a father figure on the road.

Though Orton is a third-generation superstar, professional wrestling is in his blood. McMahon realized that and made the fourteen-time world champion a mega-star in WWE.

#2 Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar have a special relationship

The Beast and The Boss have a unique bond.

When Vincent Kennedy McMahon abruptly announced his retirement in July, Brock Lesnar was reportedly furious and allegedly walked out of SmackDown. Despite the walkout, The Beast Incarnate returned in the final moments to lay waste to Theory.

Following the drama on the July 22nd edition of SmackDown, Dave Meltzer revealed more details about the special relationship Lesnar shared with McMahon. As one of his most trusted talents, The Beast had leeway to do just about anything due to his affiliation with the former WWE Chairman.

More recently, Lesnar was spotted attending McMahon's 77th birthday party. As a man who keeps his life private, it is always a surprise to see The Beast in public, but it was heartwarming to see him there to celebrate his friend's special day.

#1 Vince McMahon and The Undertaker go way back.

The Undertaker may be the most feared character in sports entertainment history. However, Mark William Calaway, the man behind The Phenom, is one of the most revered and beloved figures.

Taker has been around for three decades and has developed a somewhat father-son relationship with Vince McMahon. The former WWE Chairman inducted The Phenom into the Hall of Fame earlier this year. During the emotional speech, Taker, out of character, referred to Vince as a father-like figure, especially after the death of his real-life dad.

They both love each other beyond description. Their connection was so unique that the 77-year-old retired CEO broke down in tears, overwhelmed with emotion when asked what The Undertaker meant to WWE. McMahon regards Mark as his friend and the most loyal employee he has worked with.

