5 WWE Superstars who haven't competed in a match in 2025

2025 has been a big year for WWE. The sports entertainment giant had a record-breaking Royal Rumble event on February 1st before an incredibly successful Elimination Chamber in Toronto and then WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Some of the biggest stars in pro wrestling have competed in major matches this year. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins shocked the world, while John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes was one of the most controversial matches of the modern era.

Thanks to a plethora of big shows, both weekly TV and monthly PLEs, most stars on the roster have had regular ring time. With that being said, not everybody has been routinely competing. In fact, some haven't competed at all this year.

This article will take a look at five stars who are yet to compete in a bout this year. This could be due to an injury or health-related delay, but it could also be due to creative reasons or even thanks to something not known to the public.

Below are five WWE Superstars who haven't competed in a match in 2025.

#5. Ilja Dragunov hasn't wrestled once yet

Ilja Dragunov is a former UK and NXT Champion who was called up to the main roster last year. He also happens to be one of the hardest-hitting and most intense superstars in wrestling.

The Mad Dragon hasn't wrestled for WWE this year, but his absence goes back further than that. Ilja's last match came on September 28th, 2024, at a live event in Columbus, Georgia.

At that show, Ilja unfortunately suffered an injury. He tore his ACL and was expected to miss 6-to-9 months. With that in mind, a return could technically happen at any time now, as he is within that window.

#4. Former WWE Women's Champion Asuka is yet to compete

Asuka is one of the most decorated female performers in WWE history. Not only is she undefeated in NXT and a former NXT Women's Champion, she's held world titles on both RAW and SmackDown.

Just like with Ilja Dragunov, Asuka's absence from the ring extends far beyond just 2025. Her last match took place on May 4th, 2024. She and Kairi Sane lost to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at WWE Backlash in France.

The Empress was injured during the bout. While reports were indicating that she could return during The Road to WrestleMania, The Show Of Shows has come and passed and Asuka is yet to return.

#3. Omos isn't being used despite being healthy

Omos is an immensely intimidating superstar. Standing at over seven feet tall and weighing in at over 400 pounds, there is nobody in WWE today who measures up to the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

The Nigerian Giant's last WWE match took place on the April 5th, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Omos was a combatant in, but ultimately failed to win, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Unlike the previous two entries, Omos isn't injured. In fact, he has wrestled since then, just not for World Wrestling Entertainment. He competed in seven matches for Pro Wrestling NOAH in January.

#2. Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks hasn't competed

Dexter Lumis is one of the creepiest superstars in WWE and pro wrestling in general. He is currently part of The Wyatt Sicks, a stable also featuring Erick Rowan, Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, and Joe Gacy. They are part of the SmackDown brand.

The most recent match Dexter competed in took place at a live event on December 29th, 2024. He teamed up with Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross and successfully defeated The Final Testament.

His absence is likely related to Uncle Howdy suffering an injury of some kind. Thankfully, Howdy has since been cleared, and creative is being worked on for the group. That should mean a Dexter return soon.

#1. Kiana James has been recovering from an injury

Kiana James had a blink-and-you-miss-it main roster run. After finding success as part of NXT, Kiana joined WWE Monday Night RAW through the 2024 Draft. With that being said, she wasn't seen for very long.

James had just two matches on Monday Night RAW. The first was a successful outing against Natalya on June 3rd, 2024. Her second bout was a loss to IYO SKY that also featured Zelina Vega on June 17th, 2024.

From there, Kiana disappeared from television, and it wasn't quite clear why. Not too long ago, however, Kiana revealed that she had suffered an injury and has been rehabilitating. Hopefully, this means a return is imminent.

