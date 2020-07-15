5 WWE Superstars who confronted Vince McMahon

If there is one person who WWE Superstars do not want to upset, it is Vince McMahon.

The WWE Chairman might not have a strong presence on-screen these days, but he still has the final say on major storyline developments and the career progression of his top Superstars.

With that being said, several big names throughout WWE history have risked the wrath of Vince McMahon by having verbal confrontations – or, in one famous case, even a physical altercation – with their boss.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who made the bold decision to confront Vince McMahon, as well as the reasons why.

#5 CM Punk confronted Vince McMahon

CM Punk once revealed in an interview on NotSam Wrestling that Vince McMahon told him he was more difficult to work with than Shawn Michaels when he was on drugs.

As if any proof was needed, that comment shows that “The Best in the World” must have had numerous confrontations with Vince McMahon during their nine years working together in WWE.

Speaking on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast in 2014, Punk recalled some of the heated conversations that he had with the WWE Chairman over storyline decisions towards the end of his time with the company.

While the most famous backstage disagreement occurred on the night that Punk walked out of WWE, he also confronted Vince McMahon in 2013 due to his series of losses against part-time Superstars – The Rock, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar – throughout the year.

When Punk questioned what he needed to do to limit his schedule and become an attraction like the aforementioned trio, Vince McMahon said that could not happen because the former WWE Champion was required on live events.

“And Vince is like, 'Well, no, I need you, the talent pool is really thin right now.' And I went, 'Tell Brock to work the f***ing house shows.'”

Punk clarified that he gets along well with Lesnar but he wanted to stress to Vince McMahon that WWE's business model was flawed.