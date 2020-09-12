5 WWE Superstars who convinced Vince McMahon to change his decisions

When one talks about some of the most ruthless and no-nonsense entities in all of pro wrestling, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's names is bound to come on top. Vince McMahon has worked hard for decades on end to turn WWE into the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, and a global media giant.

Vince McMahon made a string of incredibly controversial decisions on his way to the top. The Montreal incident involving Bret Hart suddenly comes to mind. Over the years, only a handful of WWE Superstars have managed to get close to Vince McMahon and influence his decisions. These Superstars paid their dues for a long time and were finally deemed worthy enough by Vince to advise him on the decisions that he took. In this list, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who made Vince McMahon change his decisions.

#5 Brock Lesnar convinces Vince McMahon to let Goldberg beat him

At Survivor Series 2016, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg faced off in one of the biggest matches of the year. This was a bout that was 12 years in the making. To the absolute surprise of the WWE Universe, Goldberg ended Lesnar in mere minutes. In reality, it was Brock Lesnar himself who managed to convince Vince McMahon to let Goldberg beat him.

The original plan for the match was to let Brock avenge his WrestleMania 20 loss to Goldberg, as this was only going to be a one-match deal for the WWE Hall of Famer. The Beast somehow managed to change Vince McMahon's decision. The rivalry continued beyond Survivor Series, and saw Lesnar being eliminated by Goldberg in the Royal Rumble match. The feud finally came to an end at WrestleMania 33, where the two behemoths competed for Goldberg's Universal title. Lesnar finished off Goldberg in a matter of minutes to win the belt.