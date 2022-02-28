5 WWE Superstars who were criticized for their promo skills

Many WWE Superstars have incredible promo skills that have helped them reach the top of the company. Current stars such as Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Zelina Vega, and The Miz may not have the most threatening physiques, but their mic work has helped them reach the top.

Meanwhile, other stars such as Rhea Ripley, Mustafa Ali, and Liv Morgan have used their above-average promo skills to enter some top storylines.

On the flip side, many current and former world champions in the company have been criticized by fans and those in the industry for their below-average mic skills. With that said, check out the five top WWE Superstars who were called out for their promo skills.

#5 in WWE Superstars criticized for their promo skills - Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is currently one of the most over superstars in WWE. She has made a name for herself through sheer hard work and with the backing of the fans. However, there are still some areas where The Man can improve.

Lynch wasn’t the smoothest mic worker during her time in NXT. Her rise to the top saw her get more time on the mic, and she started to improve. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that her work on the mic is still not up to the mark.

Appearing on Sportskeeda’s Legion of RAW, he expressed his disappointment at her skills on the microphone. He said Lynch was terrible at cutting promos and believed that officials needed to work with her to improve her skills.

The former WWE writer did not hold back in giving some professional views on the RAW Women’s Champion. He criticized her over-the-top approach to cutting promos that haven’t worked with many members of the WWE Universe.

"I saw her on NXT. How long is that? Okay. All that time, Becky Lynch cannot cut a promo. She cannot. She is terrible at cutting promos. She is so over the top cutting promos. She is terrible. I'm sorry, man. I'm telling you from a professional point of view, and if it were me, I would be running Becky, running Becky, running Becky, because her promos should be a lot better than they are. A lot better than they are. I'm sorry, man. I'm just being honest," revealed Russo.

#4. Twitter trolls have targeted Ricochet’s promo skills

Ricochet has been one of WWE’s best high-flying superstars in recent years. The One and Only made a good start to his main roster career but has been stuck in the lower cards for some time.

Fans have backed Ricochet several times, and he has even received a world championship match against Brock Lesnar. Still, there are those who have criticized Ricochet’s work on the mic.

A fan posted a video of Ricochet performing a jump during his early days. Many fans praised The One and Only’s dedication to the art, but a few took at his mic skills. One fan went as far as to offer the former United States Champion some tips regarding promo delivery.

Ricochet responded politely to the now-deleted tweet to show he’s still one of the nicest guys in the business.

“Okay. Thank you for the tip. 🙏🏽” Ricochet tweeted in response.

The former US Champion is one of the best high-flyers in the company. His above-average promo skills have allowed him to build some important storylines.

#3. Ronda Rousey has been criticized for her promo skills by the WWE Universe

Ronda Rousey had a great reign as the RAW Women’s Championship during her initial run in WWE. She has returned to the company to target the current SmackDown Women’s Champion.

After Rousey made her in-ring debut, many fans criticized her wrestling skills. But all that changed after she competed in a few matches and got the hang of competing in the ring.

Several members of the WWE Universe, on the other hand, have continued to criticize Ronda for her mic skills.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet isn’t the best mic worker, but she has shown some improvement over the years. On an episode of SmackDown on 25 February 2022, she opened up the night to talk about her WWE return.

After the show, Dutch Mantell came to Rousey's defense and said fans should accept her for who she is in the company. He praised her for her work and backed her skills on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

"Let's wrap it up. What did Ronda Rousey do? What was her claim to fame to get her to WWE? She was serious, and she was kicka**. You can't expect her to go down Academy award mode every time she gets a mic in front of her face. You have to accept her as she is. I do, and I think people make allowances that she is not a great talker."

Mantell pointed out that it wasn’t her microphone skills that got her a job in sports entertainment. He was right in saying that fans should accept her the way she is and that she was doing a great job in the ring.

#2. Bobby Lashley has below-average promo skills in WWE

Bobby Lashley’s current run in WWE has been nothing short of incredible. After a couple of Intercontinental Championship runs, Lashley finally won his first WWE Championship in the company.

For years, fans have praised Lashley’s incredible strength and athleticism. But one thing about him that has always been criticized is his mic skills. The All-Mighty was initially paired with Lio Rush on RAW. MVP is currently doing most of the mic work for Lashley.

In 2018, Edge appeared on his E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness to criticize how The All-Mighty has a “missing ingredient.” He spoke about how Lashley did not come across as a threat because of his character and inability to get the better of his opponents on the mic.

“I think for me -- I don’t want to say the knock on Bobby -- is that I’ve never really... I just don’t buy that he can be mean. Like when he sets up for anything, I don’t really believe it. I look at him and I go ‘wow’ but then I look at his face and I don’t buy it. But I really want to see... And I know that sounds like a knock, and Bobby’s a great guy, but that, to me, has always been the missing ingredient. It’s just that level of, ‘mmm, I don’t really feel like you want to tear this person’s head off.’” the Hall of Famer said.

Recently, fans saw an average mic-worker like Brock Lesnar get the better of Lashley in a promo battle. That speaks volumes for how ordinary The All Mighty’s promo skills are in WWE.

#1. Brock Lesnar was heavily criticized for his promo skills by the WWE Universe

Brock Lesnar has been one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of all time. The 10-time world champion has defeated the biggest names in the business to come across as a lethal force. Paul Heyman has done mic work for Lesnar for most of his time in the company.

Whenever The Beast Incarnate did try to cut a promo in the ring, fans heavily criticized him. Either his voice did not back him up, or his delivery skills fell flat. However, he has recently done well to shut down his critics.

His current run in WWE has seen him deliver more promos than ever before. The Beast Incarnate has been good on the mic and has taken over from Heyman several times to take shots at his opponents. In an interview with Casio’s Cut, Heyman revealed that he was quite pleased with Lesnar doing his own talking.

“Thank god. My throat was getting sore espousing the virtues of The Beast, The Conqueror, the reigning, defending undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. So thank god he decided to pick up a microphone and do some talking,” said Heyman.

Lesnar has silenced his critics in his current run and has been delivering rather decent promos to build his championship matches. While Brock Lesnar being a Champion is a regular sight, seeing him deliver his own promos has been an interesting change for his fans.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Are promo skills important for a superstar to get over? Yes No 36 votes so far