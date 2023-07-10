5 WWE Superstars who are currently expecting children

Despite their hectic schedules throughout the year, WWE Superstars spend a considerable amount of time with their families and loved ones. A few of them are currently away from television as they are planning to embark on a new journey in life.

While some will be entering parenthood for the first time, others will welcome additional members into their happy families. Let us take a look at five WWE Superstars who are currently expecting children.

#5. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE programming for quite some time now. Bliss recently took to social media to announce that she and her husband are elated to welcome their first baby in December this year. They shared some adorable pictures on Instagram.

The WWE Superstar is currently on hiatus due to her pregnancy. Little Miss Bliss keeps updating her fans and followers, posting pictures of her baby bump. The WWE Universe has been pouring in with their love for the former Raw Women's Champion.

#4. Corey Graves

Corey Graves is a regular presence on WWE television and is a color commentator on WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw. Graves has three children with his ex-wife. He is currently married to WWE Superstar Carmella, and the couple are expecting their first child.

Mella and Corey Graves are considered one of the power couples in WWE, as they are often seen sharing moments on-screen. The couple announced the amazing news of the pregnancy through an Instagram post. They shared pictures from their photoshoot as well, giving a glimpse of Carmella's baby bump.

#3. Karl Anderson

Karl Anderson is one of those WWE Superstars who is waiting to welcome another member to their family. Anderson prefers to live life away from social media, and therefore his wife shared this exciting news on her Instagram. The couple are expecting their fifth child in November this year.

Anderson's wife keeps the fans updated, sharing images of her baby bump on Instagram. Karl is currently a part of OC along with AJ Styles and appears on WWE television. Although he is a regular presence on WWE shows, Karl Anderson might take a short break around the month of November.

#2. Matt Riddle

It was recently revealed that Matt Riddle will become a father in December this year. His girlfriend, Misha Montana, announced the amazing news of her pregnancy in a unique fashion. She made the exciting revelation during a WWE show, holding up a placard that read, "Bro I'm pregnant."

It left the fans overjoyed for Matt Riddle, as the 37-year-old WWE Superstar had a failed relationship previously. Misha Montana shared the happy news of her pregnancy on her Instagram too, with the hashtag "babybro."

#1. WWE Superstar Carmella

Carmella has been unlucky in the past, as she tragically suffered a miscarriage last year. However, there is a saying that after the thunderstorm comes the sunshine. Carmella and Corey Graves expressed their elation as they announced that they would welcome their first baby this year.

The couple even revealed the gender of their baby, as they happily announced that it would be a boy. Mella shared some elegant pictures on Instagram, flaunting her baby bump. She will begin a new chapter of her life and will embrace motherhood for the first time.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes