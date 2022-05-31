5 WWE Superstars currently sidelined with injuries

A phrase often used in WWE and professional wrestling when describing the physicality of the business is "it ain't ballet." The dance that is wrestling is athletic entertainment, but the entertainment aspect can also be very dangerous for the professionals involved.

Unfortunately, even well-conditioned athletes in WWE can get injured. These injuries can happen in front of the audience and on camera for the world to see. Sometimes these physical ailments happen away from the ring, such as when working out.

It is an unavoidable reality of the industry. Several superstars are likely nursing injuries and are training to return to the ring at any given time. While some injuries can be severe and life-changing, others can quickly heal.

Below are five WWE Superstars currently sidelined with injuries.

#5. Queen Zelina is reportedly injured

Queen Zelina

Queen Zelina is one of the more despised stars on RAW. The Queen of the Ring belittles and verbally attacks her peers in the locker room and the fans watching her in the arena and at home. Many in the WWE Universe can't stand the star's attempt at a royal accent, which is undesirable to a great extent.

The Queen of WWE hasn't competed on RAW since April 11th. If rumors are to be believed, Zelina's disappearance from television is due to an injury. Vega's injury will reportedly keep her sidelined for six-to-eight weeks.

The good news for the 31-year-old is that she's also allegedly due for a push when she does make her return to WWE programming.

#4. Rick Boogs was injured at WrestleMania

Rick Boogs is a star on the rise. He radiates charisma, and his energy is infectious. While he initially just served as the hypeman for Shinsuke Nakamura, the two became an active tag team over time.

At WrestleMania 38, the powerhouse was in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship bout. He teamed up with Nakamura to take on The Usos. Unfortunately, the charismatic star blew out his quad, attempting an impressive feat of strength. While hoisting both of the twins up, his leg gave out on him.

Boogs has since undergone surgery. No return date has been publicly announced yet, but the star seems to be keeping positive based on his social media posts. The SmackDown star is also working out constantly. He may come back in even better shape than he left in.

#3. Shelton Benjamin revealed he's hurt

Shelton Benjamin

Many believe Shelton Benjamin is the best pure athlete in professional wrestling. The former Intercontinental Champion has spent most of the past few years with World Wrestling Entertainment in the tag division, specifically with Cedric Alexander.

The pair were part of the popular faction The Hurt Business and even won tag team gold. Despite his talent, Shelton hasn't had a match since April 25th, when he competed on WWE Main Event.

Benjamin revealed on Twitter that he has to take time off for an injury for just the second time in his career. Information regarding his recovery isn't public, but the once-in-a-lifetime athlete will likely do everything in his power to come back better than ever.

#2. Big E broke his neck during an episode of WWE SmackDown

Kofi Kingston and Big E

Former WWE Champion Big E is one of the most decorated stars of the modern era. In addition to his WWE Championship reign, he is an eight-time tag team champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a former NXT Champion. Big E is also one of the most likable superstars in wrestling.

Unfortunately, the charismatic star is on the shelf combating a very serious injury. Big E and Kofi Kingston took on Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tag team match on SmackDown on March 11th. During the bout, Ridge Holland gave E a belly-to-belly suplex on the floor. Big E landed on his head and neck, ultimately breaking his neck on live television.

The life-changing injury is scary, but the former WWE Champion has been optimistic on social media. His return to the ring is far from guaranteed, but there is hope. A recent social media post saw E using an EXOGEN ultrasound bone healing unit. This method of recovery is generally used when bone fractions are healing. A neck fusion might end any possibility of the star returning to action.

#1. Bayley hasn't yet returned from injury

Bayley has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career thus far. A member of WWE's Four Horsewomen, the talented star has been a history maker and trendsetter in World Wrestling Entertainment for almost a decade.

Along with Sasha Banks, Bayley was in the first-ever women's main event of a Premium Live Event at NXT Takeover: Respect. She's both a Triple Crown Champion and a Grand Slam winner. Bayley is even the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion of all time.

Unfortunately, Bayley hasn't had a match since June 25th, 2021. During training, the superstar tore her ACL. The injury required surgery, and she has been recovering and training for a return since. While a return date is unknown, she is expected to return to either RAW or SmackDown in the near future.

While these stars are all nursing their injuries and fighting to return to the ring, the WWE Universe misses seeing them on their television screens. With luck, all five of these talented superstars will be back and in full health, doing what they do best.

