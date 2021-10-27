5 current/former WWE superstars who defeated top stars in their main roster debuts

WWE loves to present debutant stars as major upcoming superstars with infinite potential. In most cases, they start their careers on the company's main roster with several wins. Unless someone is unfortunate enough to be Karrion Kross, whose aura was destroyed by a loss to fan-favorite superstar Jeff Hardy.

WWE @WWE JEFF HARDY HAS JUST PINNED THE #WWENXT CHAMPION KARRION KROSS!!!!!!AND NO MORE WORDS IS BACK! JEFF HARDY HAS JUST PINNED THE #WWENXT CHAMPION KARRION KROSS!!!!!!AND NO MORE WORDS IS BACK! https://t.co/9XlLf3dBtQ

Debutants are often provided with veteran wrestlers to constitute their first rivalry. The likes of Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Robert Roode have taken up the role in recent days. They lose nothing by losing a rivalry to an upcoming star and their excellence in the ring provides the newbies with a chance for a great first pay-per-view showdown.

Certain WWE superstars rose to importance from day one, defeating major names in their debut match on the main roster. Some of them went on to become significant personalities in the company, winning world championships in the near future. Meanwhile, some of them could not maintain the momentum of a gigantic debut victory and faded into obscurity.

Here is a list of five WWE superstars who scored debut victories over the company's top stars.

#5 Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Fandango (Chris Jericho)

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat Never forget when Fandango beat Chris Jericho (a first ballot hall of famer) at Wrestlemania 29 Never forget when Fandango beat Chris Jericho (a first ballot hall of famer) at Wrestlemania 29 https://t.co/7AHY28G5kk

Johnny Curtis was already a part of the WWE developmental system for four years when he received the gimmick of an evil ballroom dancer. Fandango refused to wrestle unless the announcers and opponents could pronounce his name to his satisfaction.

Fandango finally faced Chris Jericho at Wrestlemania 29, where he scored a clean victory over the legendary WCW, WWE, and future AEW star.

During that period, his song was exceptionally popular, with spectators dancing to it. However, WWE lost interest and he gradually faded into obscurity, only to be saved by a fresh tag team with Tyler Breeze.

