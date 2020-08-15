5 WWE Superstars who were definitely not Triple H guys

As the founder and brains behind the NXT system, Triple H has emerged as one of WWE’s top decision-makers over the last decade.

During that time, several Superstars have been referred to as “Triple H guys”, from Finn Balor and Seth Rollins to Adam Cole and the rest of The Undisputed Era.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE had more Superstars on its roster than ever before. That, of course, means that Triple H and his fellow WWE officials cannot always keep everybody happy, especially when it comes to booking decisions.

We have already counted down a selection of WWE Superstars who are Triple H guys, so let’s take an alternative view at the veteran’s relationship with some of his co-workers by looking at five Superstars who are definitely not Triple H guys.

#5 Matt Cardona was not a Triple H guy

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) discussed Triple H, Vince McMahon and all things WWE during an appearance on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast in 2020.

One of the most interesting stories came when Cardona revealed what happened backstage after he received a huge babyface reaction from the Madison Square Garden crowd following his attack on Dolph Ziggler at Survivor Series 2011.

“I go out there and the place is going nuts. I get to the curtain and Triple H is like, ‘Come here.’ I’m thinking like, ‘Finally, he’s gonna say good job, kid.’ This is what I’ve been waiting for, how can you deny this? It’s Madison Square Garden.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Triple H did not comment on the noise of the crowd when Cardona’s music hit. Instead, he pulled him up on his new hairstyle.

“He [Triple H] pulled me aside and I just like got fresh frosted tips in my hair that week. So he asked me like, ‘Why did you dye your hair?’ I’m like, ‘MSG is chanting my name and you’re asking me why I dyed my hair?!’”

Brian Myers (fka Curt Hawkins) added that WWE’s higher-ups used to hold a backstage meeting after WrestleMania every year to encourage Superstars to “grab the brass ring”.

However, Myers said they stopped holding those meetings after Cardona became popular with fans through his own YouTube series.