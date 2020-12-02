5 WWE Superstars who deleted tweets after fan backlash: Alexa Bliss on controversial angle, Randy Orton apologizes

Social media has been instrumental in helping WWE Superstars keep in touch with their fans on a regular basis, plus a lot of wrestlers utilize it to promote brands. Twitter is quite possibly the most popular social media platform on the web today, and there's a string of WWE Superstars out there who have millions of followers on the website.

WWE Superstars often promote their on-screen feuds on Twitter by posting tweets targeting their rivals or tweeting stuff pertaining to WWE storylines. Sometimes though, WWE Superstars end up tweeting something that leads to major fan backlash, and many of these wrestlers end up deleting their tweets before the situation gets worse.

In the following slideshow, we will be taking a look at five times WWE Superstars deleted their tweets after being bombarded with angry replies from fans on Twitter.

#5 WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan deletes tweet about Donald Trump during presidential debate

Daniel Bryan

The 2020 presidential debate between WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump and Joe Biden was certainly a controversial one, and SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan made sure to catch it all on his TV. While watching the debate, Bryan heard Donald Trump stating that he is the least racist person in the room and couldn't help but tweet about it.

The WWE Superstar found Trump's comment hilarious and let Twitterati know about what he thought of it.

Bryan's deleted tweet

Bryan's tweet quickly received tons of comments and retweets. While there were many who sided with Bryan on this, his tweet received some major flak from people who weren't thrilled about him making fun of Trump. By the time he deleted the tweet, it had already garnered more than 4000 likes and lots of negative coverage as well.

Bryan sensed that it would be better to put the tweet to rest before it drew more heat from followers of Trump.