5 WWE Superstars who desperately need a singles push in 2024 - Untapped potential, tag team champions & more

There are countless WWE Superstars over the years who have deserved the spotlight but it never came. The promotion has been wildly successful as of late, but with more eyes on the product comes more criticism.

Wrestling fans were disappointed to see LA Knight's King of The Ring matchup against Santos Escobar be relegated to a WWE live event last week. They also voiced their displeasure with Jey Uso defeating Ilja Dragunov last night in the tournament.

Listed below are five WWE Superstars who are in desperate need of a singles run in 2024:

#5. LA Knight needs to win a WWE title soon as a singles star

LA Knight remains incredibly popular amongst the WWE Universe but doesn't have much to show for it. He battled Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year in Saudi Arabia but came up short.

AJ Styles defeated LA Knight last month on WWE SmackDown to earn a title match against Cody Rhodes at Backlash: France, in which The American Nightmare emerged victorious. Knight has never held a title on the main roster and fans may start to believe the company doesn't have faith in The Megastar if he fails to capture gold this year.

#4. Bianca Belair should not be in the tag team division for long

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeated The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) at Backlash 2024 in France to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Belair and Cargill are an impressive duo, but The EST is at her best as a singles star.

The Women's Tag Team Champions could have a short reign before splitting up. Belair has main evented WrestleMania as a singles star and shouldn't be kept out of the spotlight for too long.

#3. Jade Cargill is destined to be a singles star

Jade Cargill spent several years in All Elite Wrestling and was undefeated as TBS Champion before dropping the title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing 2023. Cargill signed with WWE last year and debuted during the Fastlane Kickoff Show last October.

While Cargill and Belair are a great team, the promotion likely envisions the 31-year-old as a singles star down the line. Cargill could break out on her own later this year and go after the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown.

#2. Liv Morgan must have success on her revenge tour

Liv Morgan returned from a hiatus as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. She has claimed to be on a revenge tour, but has not won anything so far. Morgan finished 2nd in the Women's Royal Rumble, Women's Elimination Chamber match, and the Battle Royal for the vacant Women's World Championship won by Becky Lynch last month.

Morgan simply has to defeat Lynch for the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of The Ring to validate her revenge tour. If not, the former SmackDown Women's Champion could wind up in the tag team division once again instead of being a singles star.

#1. Bronson Reed has untapped potential on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed demolished Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa last night on the red brand. He will be competing in a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn and Chad Gable. Sami Zayn pulled off a major upset at WrestleMania XL and dethroned Gunther to capture the title.

Reed has not been booked at the past two WrestleMania events. The 35-year-old is very athletic for his size but has never captured a title on the main roster. The Australian star has done more than enough to prove his talent and should see some kind of success as a singles star in 2024.

