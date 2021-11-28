5 WWE Superstars who could dethrone Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair is by far one of the most talented and dominant superstars on the current WWE women's roster.

The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion played a pivotal role in the Women's Revolution back in 2016. She overcame a spirited challenge from Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 32 to be anointed the inaugural WWE Women's Champion.

The Queen is in her sixth reign as SmackDown Women's Champion and has also held the RAW Women's Championship on six occasions. A feat worth every praise.

She was last seen in action at Survivor Series 2021 where she went head-to-head against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The match was contested between these best friends turned bitter rivals to become the undisputed number one women's champion in all of WWE.

Despite putting up an impressive showing in the bout, Flair unfortunately came up short. Lynch pinned her using the ropes as leverage when the referee was caught unawares.

Having said this, Charlotte Flair is still the number one female superstar on the Friday night show's roster. She has to keep an eye out for challengers who will look to beat her to win the top prize on the blue brand - the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In this article, we look at five WWE Superstars who could dethrone Charlotte Flair for her title.

#5 WWE Superstar Toni Storm

Toni Storm is one of the most impressive young superstars on SmackDown.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion put on a valiant showing at the recently concluded Survivor Series event by eliminating Carmella and Queen Zelina from Team RAW.

She has also been in the face of Charlotte Flair over the last few weeks on SmackDown. The Queen humiliated her on the latest episode of the blue brand by hitting her with two pies that were still at ringside from the Leftovers Throwdown.

Storm will undoubtedly be out for revenge and what could be better than challenging and defeating Flair for her championship.

