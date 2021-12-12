5 WWE Superstars who could dethrone Damian Priest for the United States Championship

Few WWE Superstars this year have carved a more praise-worthy journey than the reigning United States champion Damian Priest.

First, Damian Priest and Bad Bunny overcame The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Priest then won his first championship on the main roster by beating Sheamus for the United States title at SummerSlam 2021. He then successfully defended the title against The Celtic Warrior and Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat Match at Extreme Rules 2021.

Over the last few months, WWE Universe has witnessed a more destructive side of Damian Priest. During matches, there have been moments that have sparked Priest to unleash the Damian within him, which has been detrimental to his opponents.

A host of superstars, like T-Bar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, Sami Zayn, and Apollo Crews have had to bear the brunt of this vicious side. Priest has laid opponents to waste, making it a fearsome proposition to step in the ring with him.

In this article, we look at five superstars who can muster up the courage to dethrone Damian Priest for the United States title.

#5. WWE Superstar – Dolph Ziggler

On the latest episode of RAW, Robert Roode and Damian Priest battled for the United States title.

Damian won the match with The Reckoning, and Dolph Ziggler, Roode's partner, did not take this too kindly. After the match, he nailed the United States Champion with a devastating Superkick. This has potentially set the rivalry in motion between Dolph and Damian.

Over the next few weeks, Ziggler could look to challenge Priest for the title on the red brand. The contest will be a riveting proposition for the WWE Universe.

