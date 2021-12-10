5 WWE Superstars who could dethrone Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship 

Reigning Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the most talented superstars currently in WWE.

Apart from being in his second reign as the IC Champion, The Artist has previously held a host of other championships. He is a former two-time United States Champion, two-time NXT Champion and has even been SmackDown Tag Team Champion alongside Cesaro. He is also a Royal Rumble winner.

Nakamura's second reign as Intercontinental Champion began when he beat Apollo Crews on the August 13 episode of SmackDown. He then successfully retained the championship against The Pride of Nigeria on the September 24 episode of the Blue Brand.

The King of Strong Style has since not defended his title on WWE television. While Happy Corbin beat Nakamura on the October 22 episode of SmackDown to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, he is yet to stake his claim for the title.

In this article, lets take a look at five WWE superstars who could dethrone Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship:

#5 WWE Superstar - Happy Corbin

Despite being the number one contender for Nakamura's Intercontinental title, Happy Corbin is yet to challenge him for a championship match. Corbin and his partner Madcap Moss have been in a feud with Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy.

Having said this, Happy Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura have had some memorable bouts in the past. Nakamura even dethroned the former as King in a Battle for the Crown match earlier this year.

Corbin will want to avenge the defeat by beating The King of Strong Style for his Intercontinental title as and when the opportunity presents itself. He seems like the likeliest opponent for Nakamura in the near future as well, given his contendership.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun