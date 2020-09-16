5 WWE Superstars who should be drafted and 5 who shouldn't be

WWE EVP Triple H recently held a media call where he revealed that a WWE Draft is going to take place later in the year. The Game also hinted that NXT could also be a part of the Draft.

Soon after, it was announced that WWE SmackDown's Mandy Rose had been traded to WWE RAW. It came as a huge surprise for the WWE Universe, but this might just be the beginning of a long string of drafts to come in the near future.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who should be drafted this year, and 5 who shouldn't be.

#10 Otis (should be drafted to WWE RAW)

After being together for months on end, Mandy Rose and Otis are now on two separate brands, courtesy The Miz. Mandy Rose took to Twitter to slam The Miz for using his backstage pull to trade her to the red brand, and made it known that she and Otis are as close as they've ever been.

Ending their association abruptly isn't a logical step at all, especially when WWE spent a long time building up the Otis-Mandy romantic angle. Let Otis move to RAW as well and continue his angle with Mandy.

The best way to do that is to announce Otis' move to RAW, which isn't taken lightly by Tucker, who turns on his partner. Otis leaves SmackDown with a ton of fan support, while Tucker garners some much-needed character development, as it's clear as day that a babyface run as a singles star won't do much for him.

#9 Dominik (shouldn't be drafted)

Dominik has proved at SummerSlam as well as Payback that he has a promising career ahead of him in WWE. The young gun is doing incredibly well for himself on WWE RAW, and there's no point in sending him elsewhere currently. He will steadily improve on RAW, and is bound to gain tons of experience on the way.

Additionally, there have been hints in the past about Dominik joining Seth Rollins somewhere down the line. That won't happen if WWE suddenly sends him to another brand. Here's hoping that WWE keeps him on RAW during the Draft, as there is a lot of potential for him as Seth Rollins' associate.