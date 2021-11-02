5 WWE superstars with the most dramatic character changes

WWE superstars often need to reinvent characters to keep relevancy intact with fans.

A host of wrestlers have undergone dramatic character changes and managed a smooth transition into their new gimmicks.

In this article, we look at five WWE superstars who had the most dramatic character changes in this business:

Special Mention – WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright aka The Godfather

Charles Wright made his WWE debut in 1992 as the creepy voodoo practitioner Papa Shango. He intimidated opponents with his morbid skeletal face paint and a necklace made from bones.

Papa Shango was best known for his feud with the late Ultimate Warrior, on whom he often cast a spell, much to the shock of the fans.

Wright then evolved into a new character called Kama – The Supreme Fighting Machine. In 1995, as part of Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Corporation, he had memorable bouts against The Undertaker. The character's most famous act came at WrestleMania 11 when he stole The Deadman's signature urn and melted it to form a necklace.

In 1998, Wright again underwent a character change to become The Godfather, his most successful gimmick. The Godfather always got a huge ovation from fans. In this character, Wright won his only singles championship, the Intercontinental title, when he defeated Goldust in 1999 on an episode of RAW.

#5. WWE superstar Happy Corbin fka Baron Corbin

Corbin debuted in WWE under his ring name The Lone Wolf – Baron Corbin. His rise to the main roster from NXT happened at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 where he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal by eliminating Kane. He was also victorious in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the namesake event in 2017. This was the most successful run of his career.

Corbin then defeated Chad Gable in the King of the Ring tournament final in 2019 and underwent a character change to become King Corbin.

The King lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown this year, which saw him go back to his earlier character.

The latest character change in August saw him transform into a wealthy man with the name Happy Corbin after he turned his misfortunes around in a Las Vegas casino.

Happy Corbin is currently in a feud with Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.

