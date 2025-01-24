5 WWE Superstars who could eliminate John Cena from the 2025 Royal Rumble match 

John Cena is merely days away from competing in his last WWE Royal Rumble match. Even though fans are behind him, there are multiple stars who are more than capable of dumping Cena over the top rope.

The big story during The Cenation Leader's ongoing farewell tour is whether or not he will break Ric Flair's record by winning his 17th World Championship. Of course, a Rumble win would get him closer to achieving that milestone on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, there isn't a shortage of credible names in WWE who could prove to be the two-time Royal Rumble winner's worst nightmare on February 1, 2025. Here are five of them:

#5. Logan Paul to participate in another viral WWE moment

If there's one thing that Logan Paul has made abundantly clear in the last three years, it's that he will always find a way to go viral in a WWE ring. What could get him more views than being the man who handed John Cena his last Royal Rumble loss?

The Maverick hasn't been shy about expressing his desire to face The Cenation Leader. However, a match of such an enormous scale couldn't be a throwaway bout. There has to be a gripping story to support this potential mainstream fight, and Paul eliminating Cena from the upcoming Rumble could be a viable launching point for that.

Furthermore, being the one to eliminate a certified legend would boost the social media megastar's stocks as a heel to unimaginable heights. That, in turn, could clear his path to a World Championship match. After all, the 29-year-old star has been vocal about his desire to win a World Title soon.

#4. Cena's former rival CM Punk

John Cena won't be the only WWE legend entering this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. CM Punk, one of his biggest rivals, would be part of the 30-man clash too.

Unlike Cena, The Second City Saint has yet to main event a WrestleMania. With his recent string of dominant victories over Drew McIntyre, The New Bloodline & Seth Rollins, CM Punk is brimming with momentum on the road to WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

The Chicago native's enthusiasm and confidence over the last few months have made it clear that he would be pulling out all the stops to ensure he's the one pointing at the WrestleMania sign next Saturday. If that means crushing John Cena's WrestleMania 41 dream, Punk wouldn't hesitate to do the honors.

#3. The rising star Bron Breakker

Fans might argue that if WWE has decided not to have Cena win the Rumble, then his elimination should come at the hands of a credible main event-level talent. While there's weight to that desire, it might be in the company's best interest to give that privilege to a rising star.

If that's the route WWE ends up taking, Bron Breakker is the perfect wrestler for the job. The 27-year-old juggernaut's booking over the last year is a sign that he's destined to be one of the faces of the company in the next few years. Additionally, it wouldn't be illogical to assume that Breakker is in line for a program with Cena later this year.

Keeping the aforementioned points in mind, WWE has the perfect opportunity to fast-track The Big Bad Booty Nephew's rise to the top. All he has to do is eliminate the 16-time World Champion from the 30-man contest and prove that the era of the DOG has arrived.

#2. 2020 WWE Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre's current stint in the promotion started in 2017, but his work over the last 12 months has surpassed mostly everything he has done since coming back.

Up until mid-2023, fans might not have been confident in McIntyre's ability to hold his own on the mic against the likes of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. But the leaps and bounds he has made in his promo and character work have turned him into a full-fledged top heel.

Interestingly, there are rumors that The Scottish Warrior is primed to be a 'huge focus' of WWE programming this year. Therefore, it would make perfect sense for him to derail Cena from the road to his third Rumble victory. That could plant the seeds for their first-ever one-on-one match against each other.

#1. The Final Boss

Even if The Rock clears his schedule to be a part of The Road to WrestleMania 41, it's highly unlikely that WWE would have him and Cena complete their trilogy. But that doesn't necessarily mean that the wrestlers-turned-Hollywood stars won't cross paths this year.

Similar to the closing moments of WrestleMania XL, The Brahma Bull and The Cenation Leader could have an altercation, but with significantly higher stakes, during the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Fans shouldn't rule out the possibility of The Final Boss misusing his power as a TKO board member to enter the Royal Rumble Match at the last moment. If that happens, there's a high chance he will eliminate a few big names, and John Cena could be one of them.

