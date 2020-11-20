5 WWE Superstars who could have ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak instead of Brock Lesnar

With The Undertaker possibly retiring from WWE at Survivor Series, he leaves behind a gigantic legacy. Along with his longevity and ability to remain fresh for three decades, The Deadman's biggest contribution to WWE was his winning streak at WrestleMania.

Undertaker won 21 consecutive matches at the 'Show of Shows', before finally losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. While it did contribute to Lesnar's evolution into the near-invincible 'Final Boss' of WWE, his victory over John Cena at that year's SummerSlam might have been more important in getting Lesnar to that point.

WWE could have gifted this tremendous honor, over two decades in the making, to a Superstar who would be catapulted to the highest level following the victory. The end of The Undertaker's Streak could have also been at the hands of a tenured rival, capping off years of storytelling.

Brock Lesnar was a solid choice to defeat the Deadman at WrestleMania, but this monumental moment could have been done differently. Another opponent, another time, and another place.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could have ended The Undertaker's Streak instead of Brock Lesnar.

#5 Triple H could have beaten The Undertaker at WrestleMania 28 to truly make it the 'End of an Era'

The culmination of four years of WrestleMania classics.

The Undertaker's most storied WrestleMania rivalry culminated in 2012, following a string of classics against Shawn Michaels and Triple H. The Hell in a Cell Match between him and The Game was billed as 'End of an Era', whatever that was meant to be.

This match's tagline would have been appropriate if either one Superstar retired after the match or if The Undertaker's Streak would have been broken. After all, the sacred winning run was at the mercy of special guest referee Shawn Michaels, who lost to the Deadman in two of the greatest matches of the entire Streak.

Michaels nearly cost 'Taker The Streak, hitting him with a Sweet Chin Music before Triple H hit a Pedigree for a near-fall. It was probably the most intense near-fall in WWE history. But what if HBK had counted to three and The Undertaker had lost?

Out of his first 21 victories at WrestleMania, this may have been the most appropriate one to swing the other way, considering the history between The Undertaker and the members of DX. The post-match scenes were emotional, but it could have been even more so if The Streak had died.