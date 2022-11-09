5 WWE Superstars who could face John Cena at WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just a few months away, and John Cena could reportedly be at the event. Cena is arguably the biggest name the company has produced in a long time. He is currently busy making it big in Hollywood, where he wants to match the success of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

WrestleMania 39 will be held in Hollywood, and that could prompt John Cena to return to the squared circle. WrestleVotes has already reported that Cena is trying to replicate The Rock and will likely compete at The Show of Shows.

"WrestleMania is still WrestleMania and it’s in Los Angeles. If Cena is legitimately trying to be ‘the next Rock’ you should perform at WrestleMania in Hollywood, and I think he’ll be there and I think it’ll be wrestling. I’ll leave it at that."

There are a few big names the 16-time World Champion could take on if he does return at the event. WrestleMania 39 will be a much bigger show with Cena on the card.

With that said, take a look at the five superstars who could possibly take on John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

#5. Austin Theory vs. John Cena has been in the works for some time

Will this match finally take place?

Austin Theory thrived under the reign of Vince McMahon on the main roster. He competed in many big matches and picked up big wins before Triple H took over. Theory has been on a downward slump that has seen him unsuccessfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins.

While it looks like some officials in the back are not in favor of Theory, it is also possible that the creative team is planning something different for him. Losing the Money in the Bank briefcase may not be too bad for the young superstar, who could get into various rivalries.

One such rivalry could see him come face-to-face with John Cena. The two have teased a match in the past, and it could finally take place at WrestleMania 39. Theory needs some big wins to get back on track, and facing John Cena could turn his career around.

The 16-time World Champion has helped a few superstars get over in recent years. At WrestleMania 39, he could give Theory the push he needs to get over in the company.

#4. Bobby Lashley will be looking to face a big name for WWE WrestleMania 39

The All Mighty could retire the 16-time World Champion at WrestleMania 39.

Bobby Lashley is one of the top veterans currently competing in WWE. The big man refuses to slow down and has bagged several big wins in recent months.

The company has trusted Lashley with some big names in recent times, including Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. He recently turned heel on RAW and could look to take out more big names before getting back in the top title picture.

The All Mighty could target John Cena if he returns to the company before WrestleMania 39. Cena is among WWE’s top babyfaces, and a rivalry against him will bring Lashley a lot of heat.

The Doctor of Thugnomics has nothing to lose, and he could give Lashley a win to help him get in the top title picture. It’s been ages since Lashley and Cena competed in a singles match in WWE, and it would be great to see them go head-to-head again.

#3. Edge and John Cena go back a long way

John Cena and Edge could go at it one last time next year.

John Cena and Edge are no strangers to one another. The two men had a blockbuster rivalry in the 2000s that put both men on the map in WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar has been working a lighter schedule in the company that has seen him work several big rivalries since his comeback at Royal Rumble 2020. John Cena could return later this year to set up a rivalry with Edge for WrestleMania 39.

Building a rivalry between the two men would be effortless for the creative team, as there is a lot of history between them. Additionally, it would help make WrestleMania 39 an even bigger event.

WWE could add some special stipulation to their match or have one man retire at the end. It would be a great way for either superstar to end their career if they plan to do so at next year’s Mania.

#2. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. John Cena is a dream match that needs to happen

Will fans finally get this dream match at WrestleMania 39?

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin made a surprise return to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 38. He faced Kevin Owens in a match that turned out to be a great success.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, Austin is open to the idea of competing in more matches down the road. His return at WrestleMania 38 seems to have gotten him thinking about wrestling a few more matches before hanging his boots again.

WrestleVotes has reported that The Texas Rattlesnake would be willing to wrestle in a match at this year’s Mania. Here is what they tweeted:

"I’ll follow up on this, source believes Austin would definitely listen to any proposal for this year's Mania. Me, nor the rest of the world, knows what his answer would be, however," tweeted WrestleVotes.

If WWE does manage to rope in Austin for a match at WrestleMania 39, then the creative team could give fans a dream match. John Cena and Austin have never competed against each other.

John Cena vs. Steve Austin could turn out to be a blockbuster booking, even though they are way past their prime. Having the two legends compete would help WWE sell more tickets for The Show of Shows.

#1. WWE could push GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39

Will GUNTHER prove his dominance against the legend at WrestleMania 39?

GUNTHER has seen his stock rise ever since moving to the main roster. After dominating WWE NXT for years and making a mark in NXT, The Ring General is currently tearing it up on SmackDown.

GUNTHER has already run through several legendary performers, such as Sheamus and Rey Mysterio. John Cena is one of the top names he could face at the upcoming WrestleMania 39.

Cena has won nearly everything there is to succeed in the company. However, The Doctor of Thugnomics never got his hands on the Intercontinental Championship. The Austrian Anomaly is currently in position of the title and has defended it well over the past few months.

John Cena could return before The Show of Shows to challenge GUNTHER for the title to kickstart the rivalry. The 16-time World Champion doesn’t need to win another title to cement himself as one of the biggest names the company has ever produced.

However, The Ring General could benefit from competing against Cena and possibly taking him down for another successful defense. The booking could cement him as one of the best Intercontinental Champions of this generation.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : Do you want to see John Cena at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes