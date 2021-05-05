5 WWE Superstars who could fill Daniel Bryan's spot on SmackDown

Daniel Bryan's run on SmackDown ended on April 30th, 2021. From an in-ring perspective, it began in 2018. If you take into account Bryan's run as SmackDown General Manager, then it started in 2016.

It felt a lot longer than it was, but it will go down as one of the best individual runs in SmackDown history - arguably alongside AJ Styles (2016-2019), Eddie Guerrero (2003-2005), Batista (2005-2008), Edge and more. It was a run that saw him have a miraculous return to the ring after a career-ending injury, his greatest World Title run (as a heel, nonetheless), and the final stage where he put over multiple superstars while also getting to headline WrestleMania for the last time.

A Universal Title match against Roman Reigns was a great way to go out, and Daniel Bryan's absence means that there's a vital spot to be filled as SmackDown's top babyface.

There are a few options that we can name, and here are five superstars who could take Daniel Bryan's spot on SmackDown:

#5. Cesaro - The short-term Daniel Bryan replacement?

Cesaro and Daniel Bryan have crossed paths on numerous occasions

Daniel Bryan played a big part in elevating Cesaro in 2021. While 2015 was the year that fans wanted to see The Swiss Superman get pushed, it took longer than expected. But the COVID-19 era has seen some unlikely superstars getting pushed, and Cesaro has benefited greatly in 2021.

Not only did Bryan put over the former United States Champion on multiple occasions this year, but he pushed for him to get a Universal Title shot against Roman Reigns. While Cesaro may not be an all-round superstar like Daniel Bryan, he's one of the closest on the roster in terms of in-ring ability.

The Swiss Superman would be a great choice to fill Bryan's spot, even if it's short-term. 2021 has proven that he can be a top-tier babyface, and even if he loses against Reigns, there is an upward trajectory for him.

