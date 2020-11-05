5 WWE superstars who could be the final member of the men's RAW Survivor Series team

Survivor Series season is very much upon us, and the teams of RAW and SmackDown are getting as we build-up to the annual gimmick pay-per-view. So far, Kevin Owens and Jey Uso are representing SmackDown on the men's side of things and Bianca Belair is the only one selected on the Women's team as of writing. All of the spots on the women's RAW team have been taken, with Mandy Rose, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, and Lana taking up the five places. However, the Ravishing Russian could get replaced as Jax doesn't see her on the same level as the others.

However, the red brand's Men's team hasn't been fully decided. Over the past few weeks, fans have seen four male Superstars qualify to represent RAW at Survivor Series. So far, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman have earned their way onto the team with AJ Styles proclaiming himself to be captain.

Can't Team #WWERaw just get along before the Men's Elimination Match at #SurvivorSeries?!



As @BraunStrowman qualifies, it's complete chaos between these red brand teammates! pic.twitter.com/pdjk4VnRUG — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2020

Currently, the final member of Team RAW is yet to be revealed, and there are many members of the roster that could make the squad stronger at Survivor Series. Let's have a look at five Superstars who could take up the last spot on RAW's Men's team.

#5 Will Ricochet join Team RAW?

Ricochet is a favorite amongst fans of RAW for his high flying moves inside the ring. Recently, the Superstar has been involved in a feud against The Hurt Business. The former US Champion was briefly teamed up with Cedric Alexander in the tag team division, but the former Cruiserweight Champion later left him to align with MVP and his crew.

On the most recent edition of RAW, Ricochet was in a match against Tucker, who has recently been establishing himself as a heel and a singles star following the split of Heavy Machinery at Hell in a Cell. Remarkably, Ricochet squashed Tucker in quick time.

Following the match, Ricochet was attacked by RETRIBUTION. Despite being outnumbered by the group, Ricochet shown determination and tried his best to fight back - making him a great candidate to be the fifth member of Team RAW.

Also, since he is a high flyer, Ricochet will add a different dimension to the team that contains big men like Strowman and Keith Lee.

Adding Ricochet to the squad would also be an opportunity to boost his profile on The Red Brand.