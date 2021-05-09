5 WWE Superstars who could finally dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has undoubtedly been one of the most pushed WWE Superstars in the last decade. However, he has never been more dominant and unstoppable as he has been in his current run as the Universal Champion. For years, the WWE Universe has wanted to see Reigns tap into his dark side. WWE finally pulled that trigger at SummerSlam 2020 and fans can't get enough of this heel Roman Reigns.

The entire Tribal Chief and Head of the Table gimmick has been one of the best storylines and character works in recent WWE history. Pairing him up with Paul Heyman as his "Special Council" has been a genius move as Heyman amplifies the drama involved and portrays Reigns as a larger-than-life character.

Roman Reigns has already been the Universal Champion for over 250 days. The likes of Edge, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, and many others have tried to take him down but have been unsuccessful. The question now is, who could be the man to finally dethrone him as the Universal Champion? Here are five possible names that could do that.

#5 Big E could cement his singles run by defeating Roman Reigns

Big E ABSOLUTELY deserves a WWE Title/Universal Title run.#WWE24 pic.twitter.com/cu8cXTZt40 — SleeplessScotty33 (@ScottyStyles33) February 28, 2021

Roman Reigns has undoubtedly been the best heel in WWE in the last year or so. He has defeated multiple top babyfaces in the last few months, including Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan. However, one man who hasn't come face-to-face with him yet is Big E.

The New Day member is one of the most over WWE Superstars among the fans and the company has given him a decent singles push recently. Many even considered Big E to be one of the favorites to win this year's Royal Rumble match and face Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.

“You’re someone I would love to see someday in the ring with Roman Reigns.... You’re on your way. Because 2021 is now around the corner. And @WWEBigE - when it comes to my evaluation of you - It’s A New Year, Yes It Is.” - @HeymanHustle 👀👀👀 #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/uAqlDisypl — 2 Dose Banks 💉 (@TheNextBlGThing) December 26, 2020

While that didn't happen, Big E could still have a high-profile feud with Roman Reigns, possibly leading into a title match at SummerSlam 2021. Defeating The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship would surely be the biggest victory of Big E's career and solidify him as a top singles superstar.

