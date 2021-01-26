5 WWE Superstars who financially helped fellow wrestlers

WWE's storied history has seen a long string of Superstars who have never shied away from helping fellow wrestlers, or even fans in some cases. Be it moral support, or financial, there have been many WWE Superstars in history who didn't think twice before extending support to other wrestlers when they needed it the most.

WWE Superstars enjoy hefty paydays for the work that they do in the ring and on the mic, but not all of them are wise with their finances. Pro wrestling is an unpredictable business, and a promising career can come crumbling down in a matter of weeks. That's why it is a big deal when one goes out of their way and spends actual money in order to help their peers. In this list, we will be taking a look at five WWE Superstars who financially helped fellow wrestlers.

#5 Batista pays off Dean Malenko and Mike Chioda's fine

Back in late 2008, Batista and Chris Jericho faced off inside a Steel Cage on WWE RAW, with the former's World title on the line. It had been a while since the PG Era had kicked off, and there were clear instructions to the WWE Superstars that blading wasn't an option at all. Batista didn't agree with the same though, and decided to take it upon himself to turn the contest interesting.

Batista did blade himself, and things got chaotic when both Superstars went backstage after the match. Vince McMahon was furious beyond belief at Batista, and eventually fined him $100,000. The WWE Chairman also fined Jericho, official Mike Chioda, and producer Dean Malenko, $5,000 each. Batista didn't want others to suffer for what was clearly his mistake, and paid fines for himself as well as the other three men. Batista would part ways with WWE in 2010 following his feud with John Cena, and made it clear later that WWE's PG direction was a major reason why he left.