5 WWE Superstars and their first impression of Triple H

After a short stint in WCW, Triple H joined WWE in 1995. In addition to being an in-ring competitor, The Game has worked in several backstage positions in the Stamford-based company, including Chief Operating Officer, EVP of Talent Relations, and Chief Content Officer.

Since kicking off his wrestling career, Triple H has worked with several talents on and off-screen. Some of these performers have revealed their first impression of The Game. While one thought Triple H could only be a mid-card player, another believed he was homosexual.

Here are five WWE Superstars and their first impressions of Triple H.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin first met Triple H in WCW

Before joining WWE, Stone Cold Steve Austin worked for nearly four years in WCW. During his time in the promotion, he first met Triple H.

Speaking on his podcast, The Texas Rattlesnake spoke about his first impression of Triple H, revealing that he was impressed by The Game's sense of humor. He also disclosed that he and the current WWE Chief Content Officer immediately hit it off.

"I met Triple H when he first came into WCW and here he came in, good looking dude, good worker, even back then. (...) He wasn't too long out of Killer Kowalski's school. He worked several matches because he was already very polished even when he came into WCW. We hit it off right off the bat. (...) Same sense of humor. I was a little bit older than him, but I hadn't been in the business too much longer, if any. So, man, we introduced ourselves, to each other and I knew he had a bright future in the business. (...) He was a huge bodybuilding, powerlifting fan, always hit the gym. He wasn't a drinker – I respected that. Good dude, great sense of humor, low-key, one of the boys," Austin said. (H/T: GiveMeSport)

Although they never squared off in WCW, Triple H and Austin shared the ring many times in WWE. In their last one-on-one match, The Texas Rattlesnake defeated The Game at a live event in 2001.

#4. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon believed Triple H was a mid-card player

Before signing with WWE, Triple H met with Vince McMahon. The Game's contract with WCW was about to expire when JJ Dillon arranged for the 53-year-old to sit with McMahon.

In an interview with The Bump in 2020, The Game recalled that the former Chairman probably had no idea who he was when they first met.

"I'm sure he was asked, knowing the situation, he was asked to take a meeting with a talent. Here's a kid that's new and upcoming that they believe in. His contract is coming up, we'll take a meeting with him and see if he's someone you want to bring in. I don't believe he was aware of me, necessarily, as a performer or my work, nor should he have been at that time," he said. (H/T: talkSport)

Speaking on his Something To Wrestle podcast, current Executive Director of Raw and SmackDown Bruce Prichard revealed that McMahon's first impression of Triple H was that he was a mid-card talent at best. Prichard also disclosed that former WWE head writer Vince Russo was the one who believed in The Game during his early days in the company.

"I do remember Corny and Vince McMahon saying that Triple H would be a mid-card guy at best early on in his [pro wrestling] career and Russo was a huge proponent of Triple H. I dare say that without Russo at the helm at the time, Hunter probably would not have gotten the breaks that he got at the time," Prichard said. (H/T: GiveMeSport)

Triple H later developed a close relationship with Vince McMahon. In an interview with Pardon My Take, The Game said that the former Chairman made him attend production meetings long before he and Stephanie McMahon became a couple.

#3. Wes Lee

Triple H with Wes Lee and Nash Carter

After competing for several years on the independent circuit, MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee) joined WWE in 2020.

In an interview with Fightful last October, the former NXT Tag Team Champions recalled their first meeting with Triple H. Carter disclosed that he got star-struck when he saw The Game. Meanwhile, Lee revealed his first impression of the 14-time World Champion.

"He's sitting down, his back is turned to us, so when the door opens, the chair spins around and he stands up and we just like [frozen]. He was like a real cool uncle or real cool dad who brought us in and was like, 'I really like you guys. You guys are awesome. There's a level of compassion that he has too. What he's saying to us, we know it's coming from his heart. That man has no downtime so anytime he stops and speaks personally with you, he's not going to waste his time. He's not going to waste his efforts with side comments or unnecessary things, he's going to get to the meat and potatoes and give you everything you need. That's exactly what he did with us and it was awesome," Lee said.

Earlier this year, the company released Carter from his contract. Meanwhile, Lee remains a regular competitor in WWE. Last Tuesday, he lost to JD McDonagh on NXT 2.0.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman

Triple H and Sean Waltman were part of The Kliq

During his early days in WWE, Triple H became part of a group called The Kliq, which included Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, Scott Hall (aka Razor Ramon), Shawn Michaels, and Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac).

In an interview with WrestleTalk TV, Waltman disclosed his and his fellow Kliq friend's initial impression of Triple H.

"Level-headed, focused. His determination, drive. His learning curve, his aptitude. When he first got there, he was still the student, but the way he soaked up all the knowledge and got better, it was really light years ahead of how most people do it," he said. (H/T: WrestleZone)

Triple H and Waltman worked together on-screen for many years as they were both members of D-Generation X. They also had a few one-on-one matches. Their last came in 2000 and ended in no contest.

#1. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon

In the mid-1990s, Stephanie McMahon was still in college and did not know Triple H personally. The Billion Dollar Princess only saw him as he, Shawn Michaels, and the rest of their D-Generation X partners entertained the WWE Universe on Monday Night RAW.

During a live chat with fans via The Mirror, a fan asked Stephanie about her first impression of The Game at the time. The current Co-CEO shockingly revealed that she initially thought Triple H might be gay and was dating Shawn Michaels.

"My first impression of Triple H… Well, I was in college watching DX on Monday Night RAW and I have to say that, um, I was very intrigued with DX. And I actually did wonder if I'm going to get so killed for this, maybe I won't say it — I wondered if Triple H and Shawn didn't have more than a friendship going on," she said. [Cageside Seats]

In 1999, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon started working together on a storyline. During that time, they developed feelings for each other and started dating in real life. In 2003, the couple tied the knot. They now have three daughters together.

