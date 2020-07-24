5 WWE Superstars who got injured at the worst possible time

Pro wrestling is one of the most intense forms of entertainment, with minimal margin for error and huge risk involved. Every time a wrestler enters the ring, they put their body on the line. Injuries are prevalent in the business, whether they happen in the ring or elsewhere. WWE Superstars have learned that the hard way.

The competitive nature of wrestling, especially in WWE, makes these injuries tougher to swallow. One minute, you are in a prime spot on the card and the next, you are in a treatment room with an impending period away from the ring looming. There is never a good time to suffer an injury of any sort, but some injuries have come at a horrible time for some Superstars.

These WWE Superstars were either on the verge of a major push, or on top of the card with exciting things to follow. But injuries forced them to sit on the sidelines, as those exciting plans for their future went up in smoke. Their luck has been extremely rotten in these situations, with some of them never really reaching the heights they did immediately before their respective injuries.

Here are five WWE Superstars who got injured at the worst possible time.

#5 Wade Barrett (2012)

Barrett has suffered multiple injuries at inopportune times

Despite a career filled with hope and potential, Wade Barrett has not had the best luck during his time in WWE. He had been on the verge of breaking out multiple times, especially in his role as the leader of the Nexus. But it wasn't to be, as the stable ran into the brick wall known as John Cena.

Barrett seemed to be getting a push in the latter months of 2011, and his momentum was set to soar by WrestleMania in 2012, where he was planned to win Money in the Bank. However, the Englishman dislocated his elbow following a catch gone wrong during a Battle Royale in the lead-up to The Show of Shows.

This injury kept Barrett out for a few months and caused WWE to cancel the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, drastically altering their plans for WrestleMania 28. This was terribly unfortunate, as it seemed to be the moment that Barrett would finally step up and become a main eventer, following the disappointment of the Nexus angle.

The 5-time Intercontinental Champion did not come close to the world title picture after this unfortunate incident. However, bad luck can strike even after winning Money in the Bank.