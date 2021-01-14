5 WWE Superstars who got tattoos to honor fellow wrestlers

WWE Superstars getting tattoos is a common thing. Some of the biggest Superstars have gotten inked and have proudly displayed it during their appearances on TV. WWE itself recognized the same back in the day, and had an entire section on its website, called "Superstar Ink".

In this section, Superstars can be seen discussing their tattoos in detail, and talk candidly about what led to them getting inked. Over the past several years, WWE Superstars have gotten tattoos to honor fellow wrestlers, or to pay tribute to them. In some cases, Superstars paid tributes to fellow wrestlers with tattoos, following their untimely passing.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars, who got tattoos to honor fellow wrestlers, and in other cases, pay tribute to fallen legends of the ring.

#5 Erick Rowan pays tribute to Brodie Lee with a tattoo

The Bludgeon Brothers

Former WWE Superstar Brodie Lee tragically passed away last year, due to lung complications. He had been out of action on AEW TV for around two months, and fans didn't have any idea about the graveness of the situation.

AEW announced the passing of Lee via their Twitter handle, sending the pro-wrestling world into mourning. On the Brodie Lee tribute special of AEW Dynamite, the promotion brought in his former tag team partner in WWE, Erick Rowan, who was emotional while remembering his friend.

The Bludgeon Brothers were former Tag Team Champions in WWE

Now, Rowan has revealed a tattoo that he got to honor the memory of his friend, Brodie Lee. He posted a picture of the tattoo on his official Instagram handle. It consists of a mask that Brodie Lee used to wear, while he was a part of The Bludgeon Brothers during his WWE stint. The tattoo also features a hammer, with the word 'Brodir' written on it.

Rowan explained in his post that Brodir translates to 'Brother' in English. Brodie Lee and Rowan were together for a long time, back in WWE, as a part of The Wyatt Family and as The Bludgeon Brothers.

The duo went on to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 34. Brodie had tons of potential to become a singles star but was never pushed to that degree in WWE. He did get his moment to shine while in AEW and did an incredible job as the TNT Champion.