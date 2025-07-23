5 WWE Superstars who could help AJ Styles against The Judgment Day at SummerSlam

AJ Styles will challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. The Phenomenal One has been feuding with Dirty Dom for weeks now, and the two superstars were expected to collide at Night of Champions four weeks ago.

However, due to Dominik Mysterio being unable to compete because of an injury, WWE Creative had to change its plans. Fast forward to today, Dirty Dom is cleared to compete and will face his biggest challenge yet against the former champion.

As Mysterio will have help from The Judgment Day, namely Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, let's take a look at five superstars that could come to AJ Styles' aid and help him against the faction.

#3. The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar)

The War Raiders have been out of the title picture for weeks now, but SummerSlam might be the best time for them to make their comeback.

Should Balor and McDonagh show up and try to distract AJ Styles and the referee, Erik and Ivar could interfere to even the odds, re-igniting their feud with The Judgment Day and getting back into the title picture.

The War Raiders were the ones to dethrone Balor and McDonagh on RAW, before losing the titles to The New Day at WrestleMania 41.

#2. LWO (Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde)

Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde survived a Triple Threat Match this past Monday on RAW and became No.1 contenders for Finn Balor and JD McDonagh's World Tag Team Titles.

The LWO duo stood tall against The Creed Brothers and former champions The New Day, and will now look to claim gold when they face Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

It is unclear yet when the match will take place, but Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde could look to make a statement by coming to AJ Styles' aid and helping him deal with The Judgment Day.

The new No.1 contenders for the World Tag Team Titles might not be the only LWO members to interfere in the match and help The Phenomenal One against Dominik Mysterio.

#1. Rey Mysterio could return to help AJ Styles

The WWE Hall of Famer has been out of action since just before WrestleMania 41, when he was forced to withdraw from The Grandest Stage of Them All. Mysterio was initially scheduled to face El Grande Americano.

Three months later, Rey Mysterio is preparing for his comeback and has recently revealed that he will return before the end of the summer, possibly during August.

Thus, SummerSlam could be the perfect spot for him to show up and make his return to the ring. Mysterio could help The Phenomenal One even the odds against Dominik and his faction.

In addition, the WWE Hall of Famer's return could create new angles for him on RAW. He could either go after his son for the title should the latter retain the belt, or he could team up with the former world champion to get a shot at the World Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day, if Balor and McDonagh stand tall over LWO.

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More