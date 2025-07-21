5 WWE Superstars who could interrupt Roman Reigns on tonight's RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air later tonight on Netflix. The show will focus on building up the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. That big-time event will take place over the weekend of August 2 and 3.Some major matches and segments have been confirmed for the show tonight. CM Punk will open the program, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley will reunite to challenge The Judgment Day for the Women's Tag Team Championship, and Rusev will clash with Sheamus. Fans will also see Roman Reigns again.The OTC returned on Monday Night RAW last week following a near three-month absence. He appeared in the final moments of the program, right after CM Punk won a Gauntlet Match and was subsequently jumped by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.Now, Roman Reigns will be on the red brand and seemingly address his future and perhaps SummerSlam. Could Roman be interrupted? This article will take a look at five stars who could potentially interrupt The Tribal Chief on the red brand tonight.#5. Paul Heyman could finally confront The OTCPaul Heyman is one of the most notorious figures in pro wrestling history. He is best known as a manager, but the WWE Hall of Famer has competed in the ring, acted as a photographer, commentated, and even promoted wrestling shows.Heyman interrupting Roman Reigns makes a lot of sense. The former Wiseman shockingly betrayed The OTC at WrestleMania 41 and aligned with Seth Rollins. From there, Paul orchestrated Bron Breakker's assault on Reigns the following night on RAW.Out of everybody on this list, Paul Heyman interrupting Roman Reigns feels the most likely. Roman took to social media to challenge Paul to do exactly that. Of course, Heyman is a coward, so there's a chance he refuses to take the opportunity to go face-to-face with his former Tribal Chief.#4. Bron Breakker &amp; #3. Bronson Reed could attack the WWE legendBron Breakker is the future of WWE. The Big Bad Booty Nephew is a former two-time Intercontinental Champion. Bron took a big leap forward in his career at RAW after WrestleMania, where he joined Heyman and Rollins and brutally assaulted Roman.Bronson Reed was the most recent WWE star to join Seth Rollins' faction. He showed up at Saturday Night's Main Event a few months ago and has been a dominant force within the stable ever since.Given that Roman returned by attacking both of these stars, it only makes sense for them to interrupt The OTC and attempt a beatdown. Their success would likely depend on whether anybody would be willing to help Reigns or not.#2. Seth Rollins could shockingly returnSeth Rollins is a WWE legend. He leads Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. This role isn't new to him, however, as he formerly served as The Architect of The Shield and was the top star in The Authority.Unfortunately, The Visionary recently suffered an injury. The leader of this new dominant stable battled LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL and seemingly blew out his knee mid-match. The bout then abruptly ended with a BFT out of nowhere.There is speculation among some fans that Seth either isn't injured at all or is not as hurt as some feared. If either of those scenarios is true, Rollins could show up to confront Roman on RAW. Even if he did so while on crutches, it could make for an interesting scene.#1. Jey Uso could try to rally RomanJey Uso is an incredibly popular WWE star on Monday Night RAW. The real-life Bloodline member spent the bulk of his career as a tag team performer as The Usos with his brother Jimmy, but has broken out in the singles ranks over the past few years.As noted, Roman Reigns returned on WWE Monday Night RAW to fight off Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. A key aspect of that segment was that the duo had attacked and assaulted both CM Punk and Jey Uso. Roman saved his cousin.Despite their rocky history, Roman and Jey seem to be on the same page right now. That could mean Uso interrupts Roman on RAW, attempts to rally him and the fans, then they could make a big challenge for SummerSlam: Jey Uso and Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.