5 WWE Superstars John Cena needs to face before retiring

John Cena recently teased that he could be calling it a day.

There are a few more challengers left for Cena to face before he calls it a day.

John Cena

At WrestleMania 36, John Cena made his return to in-ring competition in WWE when he faced 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Funhouse Match.

However, when I say "in-ring return" it quite exactly wasn't a proper wrestling match, as some of you might have hoped for, rather it felt more like a bizarre story which focused on the major aspects of Cena's career and left all of us wondering what the aftermath of the match could be.

With Wyatt possibly securing the most important win of his career at WrestleMania, the question remains, what's next for John Cena? Where does the 16-time World Champion go on from here?

To answer all those questions, the man himself took to social media and actually teased the possibility of retiring from the Pro Wrestling business, amidst all the potential signs that the Firefly Funhouse was indeed Cena's last match in WWE.

However, considering the man and the performer John Cena is, you would expect that there are still a few fights left within The Cenation Leader if this indeed is the initial stage of his retirement.

There are a few names from the WWE roster whom Cena is yet to share the ring with, in the company. Having already faced some of the well-established names in the business such as the likes of The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, The Rock, CM Punk and even Seth Rollins, the only thing we hope at this point is Cena competing in his final few dream matches.

With that being said, here is a list of 5 Superstars from the WWE roster whom John Cena needs to face before retiring.

#5 The Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream

The Velveteen Dream is currently one of the top Superstars on the NXT roster. One can argue that he could be the most charismatic Superstar if you take all three brands into consideration. However, things always weren't like this for The Dream and if you would recall, the former NXT North American Champion had to struggle a lot in the initial stages of his WWE career.

Not only did The Dream get eliminated from WWE Tough Enough but struggled to win over the fans when he first started out in NXT. It wasn't until when Dream actually started showcasing his mic skills and won over the WWE Universe with his in-ring skills.

This was similar to what John Cena also had to go through during the initial days of his career. The former WWE Champion, as you may remember, broke out as a top Superstar after he went a gimmick change and introduced the Dr. of Thuganomics character.

With The Dream previously also hinting the fact someday he and Cena will square-off at WrestleMania, maybe we could indeed witness these two share the ring at some point. And, in all honesty, this is a match that solely needs to happen because of the promo exchange between the two!

