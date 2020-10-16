5 WWE Superstars who could join Roman Reigns in a heel faction

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is enjoying the best run of his career at the moment. The freshly turned heel Superstar made his return at SummerSlam and to spice things up, WWE also paired Reigns with Paul Heyman.

Having won the WWE Universal Championship at this year's Payback PPV, Reigns also updated his ring attire and finally got rid of The Shield's tactical vest that he has been sporting ever since The Hounds of Justice broke into the scene. Donning the persona of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns recently defended his Universal Championship against his own cousin, Jey Uso. At the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV, The Big Dog will look to inflict more punishment on the former Tag Team Champion when the two men are locked inside the demonic structure in an I Quit Match.

With a change of persona, WWE also seems to be heavily invested in Roman Reigns' heel turn, something that the fans have been pleading to see for years now.

However, to continue The Big Dog's momentum, WWE could consider forming a brand new heel faction around Reigns. A recent report suggested that The Tribal Cheif is likely to be in charge of a brand new stable in the future, with a few familiar faces aligning themselves with the Universal Champion.

This article takes a look at five WWE Superstars who could join Roman Reigns in a new heel faction that could wreak havoc on the Blue brand.

#5 Daniel Vidot could be the young gun of Roman Reigns' faction

Daniel Vidot and Roman Reigns

Daniel Vidot is still pretty new to the WWE Universe, especially given that the former professional Rugby player has appeared on the main roster on just one occasion. A few months earlier, Vidot was seen in action on SmackDown when he lost to former WWE Champion Sheamus.

Advertisement

However, in the aftermath of the Draft 2020, WWE has the perfect opportunity to call up some of the NXT talents to the main roster, including Daniel Vidot. The Samoan Ghost could make his way over to SmackDown and add some much-needed depth. And to make things a lot more interesting, he could also join forces with Roman Reigns. Under the guidance of The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman, Vidot's future will certainly be in safe hands.