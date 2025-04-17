5 WWE Superstars who could join The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 41 and how it could happen

The Judgment Day will enter WrestleMania 41 with one member short since JD McDonagh has been put on the sidelines due to enduring serious injuries. However, the absence of McDonagh isn't the only reason why the heel faction might look into adding more members.
For the past few weeks, fans have noticed tension brewing between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day members may finally add a new member to restore balance within the faction.
Here are five superstars who can join the heel faction following WrestleMania 41:
#5. Roxanne Perez helps Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
The #1 Contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship will be determined at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 19th, 2025. The Fatal Four-Way multi-team match has been set up between Meta-Four (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) vs. Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne) vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade.
Initially, Perez did not have a partner, and NXT General Manager Ava took a shot at her loss to Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown. She said she would happily accommodate her if the NXT Superstar found a partner. Luckily, she did!
Given the interaction between Ava and Perez, she might not win the #1 Contenders Match. However, this can motivate the 23-year-old to interfere in the championship match and help the current Women's Tag Team Champions retain the title. With that, she can officially join The Judgment Day!
#4. Austin Theory could help Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41
A-Town Down Under, comprising Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, has been embroiled in ongoing tension. While the duo hasn't officially split, WWE has teased a fall-out between the tag team partners.
Theory has previously expressed his interest in joining The Judgment Day. Since he is good friends with Dominik Mysterio in real life, the former United States Champion can help Dirty Dom win the Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41.
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will vote for Austin Theory to join the heel faction if he helps Dominik Mysterio become the new Intercontinental Champion! An outnumbered and defeated Finn Balor might not have much say.
#3. Sheamus returns at WrestleMania 41 to help Finn Balor
Sheamus has been off WWE TV in recent times, but he was a part of the WWE Live Event in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in March 2025, where he challenged Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship.
The superstar is due for a return. He can make his comeback at The Show of Shows and help Finn Balor become the new Intercontinental Champion. The duo are real-life good friends, both hailing from Ireland. They share a mutual respect and have showcased their bond on social media.
If Sheamus helps The Prince, the latter will vote for him to join The Judgment Day. While Mysterio, Morgan, and Rodriguez may not completely support the decision, it will be in their best interest to accept it to avoid the faction falling apart.
#2. Penta swerves and joins The Judgment Day
In April 2025, Penta was offered the chance to join The Judgment Day, but he refused. He hasn't shown any intentions of joining the heel faction, but this could change at WrestleMania 41.
Penta is entering the Fatal Four-Way against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker for the championship. The two Judgment Day members desperately want to bring the gold to the faction.
However, Penta can win the championship and then reveal to The Judgment Day members that he will join the faction provided he gets a bigger say in faction matters. Since the heels could do with a singles gold, the others might agree to his demands!
#1. Fenix makes a move at WrestleMania 41
Fenix and Penta are both signed to WWE, but with different brands. However, only Penta has entered WrestleMania 41.
Fenix can interfere in the Fatal Four-Way at The Show of Shows to impact the main roster to cost Penta the championship. Since Penta refused to join The Judgment Day, the faction members can extend the offer to Fenix.
This can lead to a rivalry between Fenix and Penta after WrestleMania 41.