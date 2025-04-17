5 WWE Superstars who could join The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 41 and how it could happen

The Judgment Day will enter WrestleMania 41 with one member short since JD McDonagh has been put on the sidelines due to enduring serious injuries. However, the absence of McDonagh isn't the only reason why the heel faction might look into adding more members.

Ad

For the past few weeks, fans have noticed tension brewing between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day members may finally add a new member to restore balance within the faction.

Here are five superstars who can join the heel faction following WrestleMania 41:

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

#5. Roxanne Perez helps Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The #1 Contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship will be determined at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 19th, 2025. The Fatal Four-Way multi-team match has been set up between Meta-Four (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) vs. Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne) vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade.

Initially, Perez did not have a partner, and NXT General Manager Ava took a shot at her loss to Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown. She said she would happily accommodate her if the NXT Superstar found a partner. Luckily, she did!

Ad

Given the interaction between Ava and Perez, she might not win the #1 Contenders Match. However, this can motivate the 23-year-old to interfere in the championship match and help the current Women's Tag Team Champions retain the title. With that, she can officially join The Judgment Day!

#4. Austin Theory could help Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41

A-Town Down Under, comprising Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, has been embroiled in ongoing tension. While the duo hasn't officially split, WWE has teased a fall-out between the tag team partners.

Ad

Theory has previously expressed his interest in joining The Judgment Day. Since he is good friends with Dominik Mysterio in real life, the former United States Champion can help Dirty Dom win the Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will vote for Austin Theory to join the heel faction if he helps Dominik Mysterio become the new Intercontinental Champion! An outnumbered and defeated Finn Balor might not have much say.

Ad

#3. Sheamus returns at WrestleMania 41 to help Finn Balor

Sheamus has been off WWE TV in recent times, but he was a part of the WWE Live Event in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in March 2025, where he challenged Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship.

The superstar is due for a return. He can make his comeback at The Show of Shows and help Finn Balor become the new Intercontinental Champion. The duo are real-life good friends, both hailing from Ireland. They share a mutual respect and have showcased their bond on social media.

Ad

If Sheamus helps The Prince, the latter will vote for him to join The Judgment Day. While Mysterio, Morgan, and Rodriguez may not completely support the decision, it will be in their best interest to accept it to avoid the faction falling apart.

#2. Penta swerves and joins The Judgment Day

Ad

In April 2025, Penta was offered the chance to join The Judgment Day, but he refused. He hasn't shown any intentions of joining the heel faction, but this could change at WrestleMania 41.

Penta is entering the Fatal Four-Way against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker for the championship. The two Judgment Day members desperately want to bring the gold to the faction.

However, Penta can win the championship and then reveal to The Judgment Day members that he will join the faction provided he gets a bigger say in faction matters. Since the heels could do with a singles gold, the others might agree to his demands!

Ad

#1. Fenix makes a move at WrestleMania 41

Fenix and Penta are both signed to WWE, but with different brands. However, only Penta has entered WrestleMania 41.

Fenix can interfere in the Fatal Four-Way at The Show of Shows to impact the main roster to cost Penta the championship. Since Penta refused to join The Judgment Day, the faction members can extend the offer to Fenix.

This can lead to a rivalry between Fenix and Penta after WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury is a pro wrestling journalist at Sporstkeeda, covering the biggest trends in the world of WWE and sports entertainment. She did her bachelor's at Royal Holloway, University of London, and has been an avid fan of various sports since childhood.



Shuvangi has over four years of experience creating content for football, cricket, and pro wrestling. She has worked for prominent news outlets like The Inquisitr and EssentiallySports. Focused on making her work reliable and accurate, Shuvangi sources information for her articles from credible sources like Cagematch and ProfightDB.



Shuvangi’s current favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. She admires The Visionary for his remarkable reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between May 2023 and April 2024. She believes Rollins made the title relevant after its reintroduction by consistently defending it against a diverse set of opponents.



If allowed to rework a WWE storyline, Shuvangi would have featured Roman Reigns on weekly TV in a more prominent role leading up to his main event matches at WrestleMania XL. She believes The Tribal Chief was overshadowed by The Rock in The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes saga.



When not covering pro wrestling, Shuvangi loves to watch Formula One and cricket. She wants to try her hand at writing F1 content in the future. Know More