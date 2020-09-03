5 WWE Superstars Keith Lee is friends with in real life

Keith Lee looks like a larger than life individual, and his remarkable personality has made him a favorite amongst the WWE Universe. That’s not all, as the former NXT Champion has made several friends during his time in WWE, and we’ve seen him team-up with and compete against some of the men who call him their brother backstage.

After becoming the first-ever Double Champion in WWE NXT, Lee has found his way to RAW where he will likely be booked as a top star.

We’ve already seen Lee have some great social media exchanges with top Superstars of RAW, with Kevin Owens being the man who seems to be most fond of The Limitless One.

That’s not all, as Triple H, Damian Priest, and Tegan Nox are a few other Superstars who seem to be close to Lee, and want to see him succeed in WWE.

In this article, we will look at five WWE Superstars who are known to be good friends with the former NXT Champion.

#5 Keith Lee was helped by Erik (The Viking Raiders) early on

I was meditating. I dunno what you're talking about. pic.twitter.com/dIuP5Mm9tv — Dutiful Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 23, 2020

Erik from The Viking Raiders may look like the nicest guy on television, but he is a mean individual inside the ring. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion is one of the men who are good friends with Keith Lee. In fact, he helped Lee get some opportunities early on while he was working for Ring of Honor (ROH).

Recalling the story to Lilian Garcia on Chasing Glory, Lee explained how Erik helped him during his early days and helped set up a WWE tryout for him.

"I met Erik from the War Raiders - excuse me, Viking Raiders," Lee corrected himself. "I ended up having a match with him in Houston, Texas. After that match, he told me that I needed to meet some people. At that time, he was working for Ring of Honor. I came, and I showed up to every show in a suit. I meet these people and I heard nothing, nothing, nothing, and then months later, they asked me if I would come to a little loop that they were doing in the Texas/Oklahoma area. I said sure. Mr. Erik was kind enough to ride with me and his buddy, by the name of Shane Taylor. It was just a car with several big brothers laying it down. That ended up being where we started tagging, me and Shane Taylor. We started wreaking havoc all over the place."

That’s not all, as one of their mutual friends Shayne Taylor from Ring of Honor has also spoken about how the three men are still close to each other:

“It’s fantastic, and yeah, we talk weekly. I’m always shooting them funny memes or messages or vice versa and we text back and forth. I just went to go see Ray [Erik] for his birthday in Cleveland. Shout out to his wife Sarah [Logan] as well who hooked that up for me. I’m extremely proud of both of them. When Keith had his big Survivor Series weekend, even though it was late, I made sure to send him a text just letting him know how proud of him I was.”

Erik’s wife, and former WWE Superstar, Sarah Logan has also recalled a bizarre dream in which she saw herself wrestle The Limitless One in an obstacle course with Triple H on commentary.

To big to fit through. Then we ended up in India and I didn’t know how to wear any of the clothes. Pregnancy dreams are something else man — Sarah Rowe (@SarahRowe) July 16, 2020

The two men have quite a healthy exchange on social media more often than not, and they are now on the same brand once again with Lee’s move to WWE RAW.