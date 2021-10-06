5 WWE Superstars who could be Kevin Owens' new tag team partner

Although Kevin Owens has won plenty of singles titles in his career, the RAW star has never held a WWE Tag Team Championship. He previously attempted to win tag titles with Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn and Samoa Joe, but all three title challenges were unsuccessful.

On this week’s RAW, Owens was selected by the red brand as the 11th overall pick on the second night of the 2021 WWE Draft. He said after the show on RAW Talk that his sights are set on becoming the WWE Champion and a RAW Tag Team Champion.

“Of course I wanna win the WWE Championship. There’s plenty of things I’d love to do on RAW. You know I’ve never been a Tag Team Champion in WWE either? I’d love to do that. The red tag team titles look cool,” Owens said.

Current RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21. The two teams’ rivalry is almost certain to end after the pay-per-view, which means Kevin Owens could realistically enter the title scene in the near future.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who Owens could potentially join forces with.

#5 Elias could be Kevin Owens’ tag team partner

Elias and Kevin Owens previously teamed up in a losing effort against Bobby Lashley and John Cena at WWE Super Show-Down in October 2018.

Their short-lived alliance is best remembered for Elias mocking Seattle’s basketball team, the Seattle SuperSonics, and their move to Oklahoma City in 2008. As the tweet below shows, fans in attendance in Seattle reacted by booing the RAW segment for the next six minutes.

It is unclear exactly what lies ahead for Elias. WWE’s resident guitarist threw his guitar onto a fire on RAW in August and declared that his Elias character is “dead.” He was also one of the few WWE Superstars who became a free agent after the recent draft.

Before his hiatus, Elias formed an unsuccessful tag team partnership with Jaxson Ryker. The two men lost seven RAW matches in a row, including a RAW Tag Team Championship match against AJ Styles and Omos in May. Ryker went on to defeat Elias five times in June and July.

Moving forward, it appears that Elias is set to undergo a drastic character transformation. If part of that transformation includes associating himself with Kevin Owens again, perhaps his run of losses will finally end.

Edited by Arvind Sriram