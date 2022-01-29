5 WWE Superstars who could leave in 2022

WWE has made several changes to its roster over the past two years. Since the start of 2020, the company has released over 130 in-ring performers, with the reason for the majority being budget cuts. Unlike past releases, it wasn't just mid-carders but also main eventers like Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. It leaves a question for fans: who will be the next superstar released?

2022 has kicked off with a few superstars looking like they may be on their way out. Whether it be public release requests or being lost in the shuffle, a variety of individuals may have their days numbered in the company.

Blake Kannon @KannonWrestler WWE: *releases a bunch of wrestlers every couple of months for “budget cuts”*



Mustafa Ali: Could you grant me my release as well, please?



The wrestling landscape is more wide open than it's ever been, with many promotions flourishing. Whether it be on network television or genuine buzz and momentum, these major companies have created new landing spots for stars looking for options outside Vince McMahon's universe. In this article, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could leave in 2022.

5) Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Brian Kendrick requested a release from WWE weeks ago and has not been to any TV tapings in Orlando in some time.



Kendrick has been waiting for a release for at least six weeks.



Brian Kendrick is a former WWE Tag Team and Cruiserweight Champion. The veteran has a spot for himself as a useful component of the company. Whether as an in-ring performer or as a producer, Kendrick has contributed a lot to WWE but it seems like he's not being fulfilled the way he wants.

After being scheduled for a contest against Harland on an episode of NXT 2.0 a few weeks back, Kendrick was conspicuous by his absence. It was then reported by PWInsider that Brian Kendrick had asked for his release but was yet to hear back from the company in the past six weeks.

The former Cruiserweight Champion will likely return to the independent scene or be signed by a major promotion. Kendrick has experience in various roles and can elevate any roster he joins. The Man With The Plan probably has years left in his career so leaving WWE this year would help him maximize his remaining time inside the squared circle.

