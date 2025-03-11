5 WWE Superstars likely to turn heel at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place next month at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is the company's biggest show of the year and fans are already excited about the event.

The promotion stunned fans by turning John Cena heel after he won the Men's Elimination earlier this month. The Cenation Leader aligned with The Rock and attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes ahead of their title match at WrestleMania 41.

Listed below are five WWE Superstars who could turn heel at WrestleMania 41 this year.

#5. Bianca Belair could turn heel at WWE WrestleMania 41

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match and will be challenging IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. SKY won the title by defeating Rhea Ripley earlier this month on RAW. The Genius of the Sky slapped both Beliar and Ripley in the face during last night's show because they ignored her while arguing.

The EST ended her friendship with Naomi last Friday on SmackDown after learning that she was responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill. She sent an emotional message today on social media, noting that she didn't know she would have to deal with drama on RAW last night.

Belair could snap if she doesn't become champion at WrestleMania and turn heel in the process.

#4. Jey Uso may turn to the dark side at WrestleMania

Jey Uso picked up a pinfall victory over Grayson Waller in a singles match to open last night's WWE RAW. Austin Theory attacked the YEET Master after the match but Uso was able to fight the former champion off. However, Gunther attacked him from behind and choked out the Men's Royal Rumble winner ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania.

Main Event Jey could be angry that nobody came to the ring to help him during the attack. Roman Reigns was in the building, and Jey Uso had gone out of his way to help The Tribal Chief in the past, but The Head of the Table didn't return the favor to him last night. Uso may interfere in Reigns' rumored match at WrestleMania and cause him to lose.

#3. Becky Lynch could return as a heel

New York Magazine's Vulture Festival - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE television since the May 27, 2024, edition of RAW. It was recently reported that she signed a new contract with the promotion while on hiatus.

CM Punk referenced The Man during his promo earlier this month and suggested that she come get her man (Seth Rollins) before he puts him in a wheelchair. If Rollins and Punk find themselves in another match against each other at The Show of Shows, Lynch could return as a heel and help her husband pick up the victory.

#2. Randy Orton may turn heel next month

Kevin Owens attacked Randy Orton in November 2024 and was out of action for a few months after being hit with a Piledriver. The Viper returned at the WWE Elimination Chamber and hit The Prizefighter with an RKO.

Orton was spotted eyeing Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship multiple times last year. So, Randy Orton could attack the champion after the match if The American Nightmare can defeat John Cena at WrestleMania. Rhodes and The Viper would then have a feud for the title following The Show of Shows this year.

#1. Roman Reigns could betray Paul Heyman at WWE WrestleMania 41

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns returned during the Steel Cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins last night on RAW. The Tribal Chief took out both competitors, but Seth Rollins was awarded the victory because Reigns dragged him to the floor before hitting him with a Stomp.

Paul Heyman still owes CM Punk a favor for agreeing to team up with him at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Wiseman was also seen helping Punk last night on RAW before The Tribal Chief delivered a spear. In the coming weeks, Heyman could reveal that the favor would be that he has to be in The Second City Saint's corner at WrestleMania, and that may lead to Reigns turning heel.

Reigns could level Heyman with a Spear at the premium live event next month, ending his partnership with the WWE Hall of Famer.

