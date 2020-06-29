5 WWE Superstars that have lost momentum after Bruce Prichard took control of RAW

Paul Heyman was recently relieved of his duties as the executive director of RAW.

A few WWE Superstars have seemingly lost direction since the change in creative control.

Aleister Black isn't the only one suffering from a loss of momentum in WWE

The WWE Universe was rocked earlier this month when it was announced that Paul Heyman would be relieved of his creative duties on RAW and it has ultimately left a lot of things up in the air. Furthermore, the announcement that Bruce Prichard would be taking over for Heyman had many fans wondering what exactly they would see on the Red brand.

With that being said and RAW only being in the first couple of weeks of Prichard's creative direction, here are five Superstars that have seemingly lost momentum after Paul Heyman's departure.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think is losing the spotlight.

#5 Nia Jax

What exactly is WWE's plan for Nia Jax?

While Nia Jax's return to WWE was initially seen as a big deal, a no contest at Backlash and an unfinished protest on Monday Night RAW pretty much leaves her directionless at this point. Some of that could be due to do her accidentally injuring Kairi Sane during a RAW taping, but the change in creative control might have something to do with it as well.

If nothing else, Jax going from long term challenger for Asuka's gold to getting knocked out of the title picture speaks volumes about her place in WWE. Furthermore, it shows that Prichard and co. may not exactly be behind her and might not even know what to do with her after coming up short at Backlash.

Nia Jax hasn't been the recipient of a lengthy push in the title scene on WWE and that could be the case this time as well. Most fans did not expect her to dethrone Asuka, however, a proper conclusion to the feud would've helped The Irresistible Force focus elsewhere.

