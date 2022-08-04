5 Superstars on WWE's main roster who benefitted from going back to NXT

Every so often, WWE makes the decision to call-up a number of NXT Superstars to the main roster. While this is something that everyone expects, it is less common for the reverse to occur.

There have been times when for a multitude of reasons, a number of main roster Superstars have made the transition back to WWE's developmental territory. While seen as a demotion to some, it has helped jump start the careers of many talented individuals who may not have received the proper spotlight on Raw or Smackdown.

Let's take a look at 5 main roster Superstars who benefitted from going back to NXT.

#5. Apollo Crews: returned to NXT in 2022

Making his NXT debut in 2015, Apollo Crews was among the black and gold brand's biggest prospects. Popular with fans for both his appearance and athleticism, Crews had the potential to rise to the very top of NXT.

However, less than a year later, he was called up to the main roster. Although he was a capable and talented performer who achieved moderate success, Crews struggled to maintain a steady spot on the card. Many also felt that he could have gone further on the brand before his call-up.

After a six-year run on the main roster, Crews won both the United States and Intercontinental Championships. He has also shown the ability to work as both a heel and babyface. Unfortunately, even a radical gimmick change would not help the Nigerian-descended Superstar reach an even higher level in his main roster run.

Rather than being stuck in a mid-card spot, Apollo Crews was instead brought back to his old brand. Shedding his heel persona and going back to speaking in his real voice, Crews has found a new lease on life as NXT's resident veteran. Perhaps now is the best time for him to tie up a few loose ends from his initial run on the brand.

#4. Dolph Ziggler: Won the NXT Championship in 2022

Dolph Ziggler certainly enjoyed being the main focus of NXT in early 2022

One of the longest tenured performers in WWE, Dolph Ziggler has done it all on the main roster. In his over 15 year run with the company, The Showoff has achieved all manner of success on Raw and Smackdown and is renowned as one of the greatest sellers in the business.

Despite his status as a capable and reliable performer, Ziggler often fell victim to poorly timed injuries and stop-start bookings. Although he has proven himself to be a top level talent on numerous occasions, Ziggler has never enjoyed an extended run at the top of the card.

Now a veteran, in the latter stages of his career, the WWE Universe was shocked by the Show-Off's sudden appearance on the developmental brand. Even more surprising was his ascencion to becoming NXT Champion not long after. While he continued to appear on Raw, Ziggler was noticeably more enthusiastic and motivated in the revamped brand.

While he was essentially used as a transitional champion to help get Bron Breakker over, Ziggler's time in the developmental brand helped put him on a higher pedestal once again and re-lit the fire that lay dormant inside him. Hopefully, he will continue to ride this momentum now that he's back on the main roster.

#3. Mandy Rose: Returned to NXT in 2021

Since her return to NXT, Mandy Rose has risen to being one of the brand's most dominant female wrestlers

Since the very beginning of her wrestling career, Mandy Rose has been a product of the WWE system. The former fitness model began as a runner-up on the 2015 Tough Enough before being offered a contract. She would then be called up to the main roster in 2017 and would remain there for the next four years.

Rose certainly had the looks that impressed the higher-ups at the time and this certainly compensated for a lack of in-ring experience. However, she showed not only dedication to the business but also the potential to go far.

Despite being featured in a number of prominent storylines on the main roster, Rose would soon get lost in the shuffle. Her return to NXT could not have happened at a better time as she was still fresh in the minds of the mainstream audience.

Upon her return to the black and gold brand, Rose established herself as a serious heel and has embarked on one of the most dominant championship reigns in the brand's history. Now a seasoned and well-rounded performer, there is no doubt that when the leader of Toxic Attraction returns to the main roster, she will be firmly entrenched in the main event scene.

#2. Drew McIntyre: Returned to NXT in 2017

Drew McIntyre's journey to superstardom upon his second WWE run, began in NXT

In 2009, Vince McMahon declared that Drew McIntyre would be a future world champion. While this did eventually come true, there was a time where it did not seem likely. After slipping down the card in his first WWE run, The Chosen One would be released in 2014.

At the time, it seemed that McIntyre had blown his shot at success in WWE. However, he worked hard and became one of the wrestling world's most sought-after free agents. Soon enough, he was back on WWE's radar.

Rather than go straight to the main roster where he was already a former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion, McIntyre was first brought to NXT. At the time, the black and gold brand was no longer a mere developmental territory but a melding pot for the world's greatest wrestlers to acclimatize to the WWE style.

McIntyre was, for a time, the brand's top babyface and carried NXT as its champion. By the time he returned to the main roster, he demonstrated himself to be more than capable of carrying the company on his back. Today, The Scottish Warrior remains one of WWE's top stars and is a former two-time WWE Champion.

#1. Finn Balor: Returned to NXT in 2019

The current leader of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor was always destined to be a star. After a stellar run on the black and gold brand following his 2015 debut, The Demon was given one of the biggest pushes in WWE history. Within his first month in the company, Balor had beaten Roman Reigns cleanly and later beat Seth Rollins to become the first ever Universal Champion.

However, a day after winning the title, he suffered an injury and vacated the championship. Although he would return in mid-2017 and continue to be a fan favorite, it was clear that management had soured on him. The powers that be sought to play it safe with Balor and kept him as a generic upper mid-card babyface.

Soon, Balor would find himself lost in the shuffle and increasingly more distant from the World Title scene. This all changed when he returned to NXT. Balor would soon shed his smiling babyface character and establish himself as The Prince, a no-nonsense heel reminiscent of his days in Japan.

While his undeniable popularity would transition him back into a good guy not long after, Balor kept his edgy, serious demeanor. He would win the NXT Title once again and would return to the main roster as a firm main eventer. It was clear that his return to WWE's third brand had re-ignited Balor's drive and primed him for main event success. Be it with The Judgment Day or solo, The Prince has finally found his feet as a top level performer in WWE.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. Should more main roster superstars return to NXT? Yes No 0 votes so far