Matching WWE Superstars with their Super Hero Counterparts

In WWE, the men and women who entertain us on a weekly basis can sometimes seem larger than life. With their big muscles, impressive moves and spectacular personalities, they literally jump off our TV screens.

In fact, the company's performers are almost like real-life superheroes. They all seem to be faster than a speeding bullet and more powerful than a locomotive. And in the case of someone like AJ Styles or Ricochet? They might just leap tall buildings in a single bound, too.

There's such a correlation between the two that we have seen the stars of World Wrestling Entertainment star as action heroes and comic book characters out in Hollywood.

So, which current performers could swing on a web to stop a bad guy, or fly to the top of a burning building to save a damsel in distress? Here are five WWE Superstars and their superhero counterparts.

#5 - Raquel Rodriguez as She-Hulk

Raquel Rodriguez is big, powerful and intimidating. She literally womanhandles most opponents. And thanks to her height and reach, she usually has leverage over her smaller contemporaries.

Crucifi❌io_WWE/AEW/NXT @Crucifixio The mightily impressive six foot Raquel Rodriguez (formerly Raquel Gonzalez) dispatches Sonya Deville basically out of nowhere with her Tejano Bomb but shows some otherworldly feats of strength on her way to victory. #Smackdown The mightily impressive six foot Raquel Rodriguez (formerly Raquel Gonzalez) dispatches Sonya Deville basically out of nowhere with her Tejano Bomb but shows some otherworldly feats of strength on her way to victory. #Smackdown https://t.co/lcAcEWaLZg

She's also proven to be immensely popular, even though thus far she has been a peripheral character in her short time on the main roster. Many fans and observers feel like it's only a matter of time before this talented prospect 'hulks up' and takes control of the WWE Women's Division.

So far, she has been on the right path, racking up convincing wins with not just her muscle, but her mat skills as well. She will almost certainly capture a major championship in WWE sooner rather than later. Possibly even before the end of 2022.

She may not be completely radioactive, but Raquel Rodriguez definitely has enough gamma rays in her blood to SMASH the competition.

#4 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle would make a great Captain America

Oh... It's true. It's damn true. The former Olympic gold medalist bleeds red, sweats white, and cries blue. He's as American as apple pie and inflation.

That's why he would be the perfect professional wrestler to possess the magical shield of Captain America. Not only is Kurt Angle already skilled in hand-to-hand combat, he has a fighting spirit that symbolizes everything Cap stood for.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing An Olympic Hero whose credo specialized in the "Three I's":Intensity,Integrity and Intelligence,Kurt Angle,circa-2000 An Olympic Hero whose credo specialized in the "Three I's":Intensity,Integrity and Intelligence,Kurt Angle,circa-2000 https://t.co/DjXH3rkpj0

Not only that, but Angle's strict training regimen from his amateur days falls perfectly in line with the military approach to life. He would make a fine Winter Soldier.

And if that isn't enough to convince you yet? Think about it like this: Wouldn't it be really cool to see Red Skull submit to the Ankle Lock?

#3 - Your friendly neighborhood Ricochet could be swinging your way

With his ungodly quickness and incredible instincts, Ricochet would make a perfect version of Spider-Man. They both rely more on speed and guile to defeat their opponents, rather than just using raw strength.

Ricochet has already portrayed a superhero of sorts when he was Prince Puma during his time with Lucha Underground. He's already been fitted for a mask, and seems to be able to function okay with it. Not sure if you can execute a bunch of hurricanranas to thwart a bank robbery, but it's worth a shot.

On Spidey's side of the equation, he's also dipped his toe into the world of professional wrestling. His in-ring career began with a huge victory over Bonesaw McGraw. (who, for some reason, looked suspiciously like Randy Savage).

WWE sensation Ricochet and Marvel Comics' top star Spider-Man have a lot in common. They are both usually the underdogs, they typically save the day and they almost never get any credit for what they do. You could almost make the case that they are both tangled up in the same web.

#2 - Alexa Bliss has been portraying a Harley Quinn-type character all along

When Alexa Bliss debuted on the WWE main roster, some thought she was just another pretty face. She soon proved them wrong, displaying a calculating and devious side that was reminiscent of Harley Quinn - the sinister siren of the Batman franchise.

Little Miss Bliss was already sporting the colorful, streaky blonde hairstyle of DC Comic's femme fatale. Along with that, she has drifted back and forth between being a heel and a bayface, in much the same way that The Joker's main squeeze has been sort of an anti-hero in the comic book world.

Both have wrestled with their inner demons and have been completely insane at times. But even in darkness, they still manage to conduct a symphony of sadism, laughing all the way. The duality of Bliss' persona matches up perfectly with the cartoon character known as Harley Quinn.

#1 - Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as Aquaman

As soon as Jason Mamoa was cast as the underwater hero in the movie franchise, Roman Reigns was immediately compared to the Hollywood star. There's a good reason for it, too. While they don't look identical, they certainly appear as if they could be brothers or cousins.

🎮🦁Dan Brown🦁🎮 @lyonsgamezyt2 If Jason Mamoa and Roman Reigns met each other. If Jason Mamoa and Roman Reigns met each other. https://t.co/oSWM0TmQkJ

There's a definite similarity between the two. Not just in their physical appearance, but in the way they conduct themselves as well. Both are incredibly friendly and professional when dealing with fans and the media.

It also makes sense for a man steeped in rich Samoan tradition to be a tropical hero. With the storied culture of the Pacific Islands, it's almost like a mythical location with magical properties. A far away land, filled with beauty and majestry, is the kind of place where Gods and Goddesses would likely roam.

Reigns may be playing a super villain on TV right now, but we all know that he will redeem himself in the end. Seriously... Isn't that always how it goes with superheroes and WWE Superstars?

They go on to eventually conquer their shortcomings and inner demons to win the day. They do it all, with a sparkling trident in one hand and a golden title belt in the other.

Edited by Brandon Nell