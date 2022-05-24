After shedding her dark side, Alexa Bliss has been a shining light in WWE

To say that WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has been one of the women's division's best competitors would be a huge understatement. The 30-year-old star has found success quickly and in abundance since being called up to the main roster in 2016.

The Goddess stunned the WWE Universe with her amazing athleticism. She mixed a combination of kicks and strikes with quickness and gymnastics-like maneuvers. Even at just 5'1" and barely over 100 pounds, she was a giant amongst her peers.

Bliss stood tall, holding the RAW Women's Title on three occasions and winning the Smackdown Championship twice. She made history when she became the first woman to have held both titles.

She eventually evolved into a newer, stranger character, having been lured to the dark side by The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Over time, the dastardly and demonic duo teamed up to terrorize several WWE Superstars.

Wyatt was released by the company in July 2021, but Alexa continued on with the dark gimmick until recently.

In a match against Charlotte Flair, The Queen destroyed her doll, Lilly, which forced the Bliss character into therapy in some skits on the show. From there, it seems as if she has been 'cured' and has reverted to her old self again. Not coincidentally, she's returned with a handful of quick but important victories as she climbs the ladder of the women's division again.

The creative team was looking for some way to get Bliss out of what was essentially someone else's universe. When Wyatt was let go, it suddenly made Alexa's insanity irrelevant. She was no longer herself anymore; she was merely playing off of someone else's persona.

We are seeing the Alexa Bliss of old, and she's been terrific since returning to WWE just a few weeks ago

Looking better than ever, Bliss is proving that everything old is new again. The fresh-faced Little Miss Bliss has scored easy wins over Sonya Deville and Nikki A.S.H. since her re-emergence on RAW.

While she still carries around a 'reincarnated' version of the creepy doll she owned before, everything else about her personality is the same as the original Alexa. Fans seem to approve, as she has been getting a great reception thus far.

It wasn't that long ago that there was speculation on when Bliss would be returning to action at World Wrestling Entertainment. All speculation has been laid to rest with her return as she looks to make her way to the title picture.

It's fantastic to finally see Alexa Bliss back in her old form. Hopefully, she continues her winning ways, re-establishes herself within the division and is eventually in the mix for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Seeing her go back to the basics has given all her fans a new moment of bliss.

